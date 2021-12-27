How to claim Roblox Prime Gaming rewards (December 2021)

Wondering how to get Roblox’s Prime Gaming rewards? Here’s a rundown of what you’ll need to do, as well as the loot that’s available at the moment.

Roblox upgrades and special abilities invariably cost Robux, the game’s premium currency, but sometimes there are a number of promotional items given away for no price at all!

Whether you’re looking to kit your avatar out with the latest cosmetics or just wish to get your hands on some exclusive merchandise, then Prime Gaming’s latest rewards will enable you to do just that.

While Roblox does give out free promo codes to all its players, those signed up to Amazon Prime will be able to gear up with some exclusive items. So, here’s everything you need to know to get them.

How to get Roblox Prime Gaming rewards

Unlike other games, you don’t need to link your Roblox account to your Prime one, making the process a little easier. However, you do have to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take part.

In order to claim your Roblox Prime Gaming drops:

Sign into Prime Gaming. Scroll down until you see Roblox, then click it. Select “Claim Now” on the relevant rewards. Hit “Claim Code“ Copy the code Visit Roblox’s official redemption website Paste in your code Load up Roblox Your item can be found in the Avatar Editor.

Roblox Prime Gaming Rewards: December

December’s Prime Gaming reward is channeling a little bit of Cyberpunk 2077. Entitled “Cyberpunk Wolf Hat,” players will be able to equip their avatar with a fearsome-looking wolf head-inspired hat, equipped with a Tron-style aqua visor.

So that’s how to claim Roblox’s Prime Gaming rewards. Looking for some more tips and tricks? Be sure to check out our Roblox guides:

