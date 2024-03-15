Pls Donate codes (March 2024): Free Giftbux & more

Pls Donate codes can provide you with a variety of rewards in the game including Booths and Giftbux. Here are all the available codes you can claim in the game for March 2024.

Having a booth that stands out in Roblox Pls Donate is essential if you want to get more Robux in the donation sim, and using codes can help you. Redeeming codes in this Roblox experience can provide you with handy goodies including Giftbux and Booths that can improve the look of your stands.

So, here are all the current codes you can redeem in Pls Donate for March 2024.

Roblox / haz3mn Claim a booth and start getting donations

Pls Donate codes in Roblox (March 2024)

Here are all the working Pls Donate codes for 2024.

pd2024 – Free 2024 Booth

– Free 2024 Booth plsdonate2 – 20 Giftbux

– 20 Giftbux pixel – Free Pixel Booth

– Free Pixel Booth lazarbeam – Lazar Beam Booth

– Lazar Beam Booth quataun – 50 Giftbux

How to redeem Pls Donate codes

Using codes in this game is a fairly simple process. To do so, follow these simple steps:

Go to the official Pls Donate page and hit the green button to launch the game.

Click on the Redeem button on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. Type or paste a code in the box.

Click on Redeem to get your free rewards.

Can’t use Pls Donate codes? The codes in this game are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter the code as it is mentioned in the table above. Moreover, Roblox codes have a tendency to expire after a certain amount of time. So make sure you use them before they are no longer redeemable.

Roblox / haz3mn Click on the yellow Redeem button to the left for the codes box to appear

List of expired codes

Here’s a list of expired codes that you can no longer use in the game.

iloveeagleeyes10 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards lazarbeam – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ggliquate10 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards projectsupreme50 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards plsdonatenews10 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards olixolix10 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards STEAK15 – Free Rewards

What are Pls Donate codes?

Codes enabled in the game can be used by players to get free rewards and a boost. The developers usually release these codes to celebrate a certain milestone or new updates in the game. We will regularly update this page to add any new redeemable codes. You can also follow the developer’s official Twitter or join their Discord server to interact with the community and get news on the game.

So there you have it – all you need to know about codes in the game for March 2024.

