Roblox Jailbreak codes: Free cash, double XP, & more

Jailbreak codes in Roblox can help you get massive amounts of cash that can be used to purchase various things like vehicles and weapons while also coming in handy for various tasks such as bribing the police.

Badimo’s Roblox-based Jailbreak features a virtual environment where you can choose between being police or a criminal. However, one of the most important aspects of this game is the in-game use of cash. Ranging from buying new vehicles and weapons to paying rent or bribing cops, there are plenty of uses for cash.

While there are plenty of tasks that you can perform for cash, getting a little bonus always feels nice. Having said that, keep reading to find out everything that there is to know about Jailbreak codes and how they can help you through the game.

Updated March 25, 2022, to confirm expired codes.

Jailbreak codes in Roblox (March 2022)

As of March 25, 2022, there are no active codes for Jailbreak. However, the game is known for releasing new codes every month or so.

Additionally, with a new in-game live event scheduled for April 2, 2022, it is highly expected that we will get to see some new code releases soon. As more codes are revealed by the developer, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

How to redeem Jailbreak codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Jailbreak is not as simple you might think. However, you can accomplish the same by following a series of short steps:

Head over to the official Jailbreak page and click on the green button to launch the game.

In the game, you will need to search for an ATM . These can be found near Banks, Gas Stations, Police Stations, and Train Stations .

. These can be found near . You’ll see a pop-up on your screen with a space marked ‘ Enter Code’ .

. Copy and paste any active code that might be working at that point in time and click on ‘Redeem’ to claim your rewards.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards museum 5,000 Cash WinterUpdate2021 5,000 Cash fall2021 5,000 Cash TOW 10,000 Cash memes 5,000 Cash summervibes 7,500 Cash SOLIDGOLDWOOO 5,000 Cash 4years 10,000 Cash march2021 5,000 Cash doggo 7,500 Cash Winter 5,000 Cash FALL2020 5,000 Cash MOLTEN 10,000 Cash Balance 6,000 Cash 5Days 7,500 Cash cargo 7,500 Cash countdown 5,000 Cash onehour 25,000 Cash stayhealthy 5,000 Cash minimustang 10,000 Cash feb2020 10,000 Cash

What are Jailbreak codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are essential for anyone who wants to have a better time in Jailbreak. Primarily providing a bonus amount of cash, these codes help you with the most important resource in the game.

As already mentioned, cash can be used for a variety of purposes, be it to pay rent or to bribe your way out of a mistake, cash can help you in almost every in-game situation. Having said that, make sure to check back in a few days as we will be updating this page with active codes as soon as they go live.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Jailbreak codes in Roblox for March 2022.

