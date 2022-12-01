How to claim Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards (December 2022)

Lauren was formerly Dexerto's Features Editor and resident Diablo Sorceress. With two Master's degrees under her belt and a lot more Steam achievements, she specializes in all things Blizzard and Riot Games, with some Lost Ark and FFXIV on the side.

Looking to snag some free Destiny 2 gear for your Guardian? There are Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards available in December 2022. Here’s how to get them.

Destiny 2 is approaching Season 19, which will lead into the next major expansion — Lightfall. Ahead of the new content, though, there’s the small matter of free loot to grab.

Prime Gaming is giving away a new Exotic Bundle every month for the Bungie title, each of which contains a host of different in-game goodies including everything from emotes to vehicles among other exciting content.

Wondering how to get your hands on all of this? Here’s how.

Contents

Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards

Bungie Sparrows have become one of Twitch Prime’s most popular Destiny 2 items.

Since the title’s release, Destiny 2 has been dropping Prime rewards regularly, offering you a chance to get your hands on some of the coolest emotes, sparrows, ships, and Ghost shells in the game.

There are plenty more monthly rewards to go, so make sure you keep up to date and snatch them all before they’re gone.

What’s included in the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming pack? (December 2022)

Sadly, Destiny 2’s December Prime Gaming rewards haven’t been revealed yet. In fact, there weren’t any new ones in November, either, so the available bundle is from October. Here’s hoping we get new ones for Season 19.

Below is a full breakdown of everything available right now:

Rock out – Exotic emote

– Exotic emote DSV – Huygens IX Legendary Ship – Exotic Ship

– Exotic Ship Traitor Primus Shell – Exotic Ghost

Exotic Ghost Dinas Emrys– Exotic Sparrow

Destiny 2’s latest Prime Gaming set offers plenty to grab, so be sure to redeem the bundle.

How to claim Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards

While Amazon Prime members are lucky enough to get their hands on this extra Destiny gear, you’ll need to make sure everything is configured correctly before claiming the rewards.

In order to scoop up all of these prizes so that you can flex on your fellow Guardians, you will need a Prime Gaming account, as well as a Bungie.net account, and the two will need to be successfully linked. Here’s how to do just that:

Ensure that your Bungie.net account and your Prime Gaming account are fully connected. Select which platform you want your rewards to go to. Log in to Destiny 2. Visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s Hangar to claim your rewards.

And there you have it. Make sure to scoop up the latest Destiny 2 rewards for Prime Gaming members before the offering is replaced by a new pack.

Ready to defend the solar system from the Darkness? We’ve got plenty of guides to help you out:

