Roblox RIVALS codes for Community Wraps & more (July 2024)

Roblox RIVALS offers redeemable codes that can net you free rewards like Community Wraps and a Key, so here’s a list of the latest codes for July 2024.

Roblox RIVALS gives you several ways to boost your progression and unlock more weapons and upgrades, but what if you want to speed up the process? That’s where redeemable codes come in.

Codes help you upgrade your character in the FPS title, which can propel your to the top of the leaderboard, so here are all the codes you can claim in July 2024.

All RIVALS codes and rewards to redeem this month

There are 4 available codes that we’ve verified in-game to be working as of July 24, 2024.

COMMUNITY2 – Community Wrap

– Community Wrap COMMUNITY – Community Wrap

– Community Wrap COMMUNITY3 – Community Wrap

– Community Wrap BONUS – Key

Nosniy Games Roblox RIVALS has several weapons.

How to redeem codes

You’ll need to follow the game’s developers, @nosniygames and @Sensei_RBX, before trying to redeem a code. Once you’ve done that, here’s how to redeem Roblox RIVALS codes:

Launch the game on Roblox.

Click on the Rewards button that can be found towards the bottom of the screen, under the Play button.

button that can be found towards the bottom of the screen, under the button. Navigate to Redeem a code.

Nosniy Games

Type or paste a code into the box that says Enter a special code here .

. Click on Verify .

. Hit Redeem and you should instantly receive your rewards.

Remember that Roblox codes are time-sensitive as well as case-sensitive,

List of expired codes

RELEASE

What are Roblox RIVALS codes used for?

Roblox RIVALS codes are used to obtain free rewards like Community Wraps and Keys. You can use these rewards to level up and hold your own against tough opponents.

Community Wraps can net you rewards like new and upgraded weapons, while you can use Keys to get flashy new skins for your character.

That’s all for Roblox RIVALS codes, but Roblox has several other games for you to try out. You can find many of these experiences in our best Roblox games list. If you’re looking for more codes can check out our promo codes and all Roblox code pieces.