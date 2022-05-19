How to claim Pokemon Go Prime Gaming rewards (May 2022)

Amazon Prime Gaming are teaming up with Niantic to deliver free Pokemon Go rewards like Poke Balls, Max Revives, and Star Pieces – here’s how to claim them all in May 2022.

Niantic’s smash-hit mobile game Pokemon Go remains hugely popular even now, six years after its initial release, with Trainers around the world still catching Pokemon and battling each other on the regular.

To make the most of everything the app has to offer, you’ll need items like Ultra Balls and Potions – but it’s easy to run out. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Gaming is here to help you stock up on everything you need.

From May 2022 onwards, there will be a new set of Pokemon Go rewards to claim every two weeks. Below, you’ll find all the information on the rewards currently on offer and details on how to claim them.

Current Pokemon Go Prime Gaming rewards (May 2022)

The first set of Prime Gaming rewards arrives in Pokemon Go on May 19, with essentials for catching and earning more Stardust on offer.

These are the current Pokemon Go rewards you can claim right now:

30 Poke Balls – Used for catching Pokemon.

– Used for catching Pokemon. 5 Max Revives – Revives a Pokemon and restores full health.

– Revives a Pokemon and restores full health. 1 Star Piece – Increases Stardust earned by 50% for a limited time.

New rewards will be revealed every two weeks, so make sure you check back on June 2 for more!

How to claim Pokemon Go Prime Gaming rewards

As with all Prime Gaming Rewards, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime subscription to claim these Pokemon Go rewards.

If you have a Prime account, here’s how to claim the rewards:

Visit the Pokemon Go Prime Gaming website. Select the offer you want to claim and follow the instructions. Next, visit the offer redemption page on the Niantic website. Log in with the same details you use for the Pokemon Go app. Enter your Prime Gaming reward code and press ‘submit’.

If the code is valid, the items should now be in your Pokemon Go inventory! Android users can claim codes in-game, but iOS users will need to follow the instructions above.

