Where to find Phantump in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC sees the return of Generation 6’s Ghost/Grass-type Phantump. Here’s how trainers exploring Kitakami can find it and evolve it into Trevenant.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion is finally here, which takes players on a trip to the Japanese-inspired land of Kitakami.

The Teal Mask introduces a handful of new Pokemon, like the Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon Poltchageist.

However, Poltchageist isn’t the only Grass/Ghost-type fans can find roaming around Kitakami, as Gen 6’s Phantump makes a return as well. Here’s how trainers can find the Stump Pokemon and its evolved form Trevenant.

Where to find Phantump in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As a Ghost-type Pokemon, Phantump usually appears at night in forests and grassy areas. Though, trainers may get lucky and find it wandering around during the day as well.

Wild Phantump can be found in the following areas:

Reveler’s Road

Timeless Woods

Where to find Trevenant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Trevenant also appears at night in forests and grassy areas. However, it only appears rarely in one location: the Timeless Woods.

How to evolve Phantump into Trevenant

Phantump is one of the many Pokemon that must be traded to evolve, meaning players must have a friend who can trade their Phantump back to them if they want a Trevenant.

Alternatively, you can get lucky and receive a Trevenant through random trading. For players who need tips on trading in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, take a look at our guide.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Phantump and Trevenant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

