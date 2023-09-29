Where to find Volbeat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back some older Bug-type Pokemon, such as Generation 3’s Volbeat. Here’s how to find this rare bug around Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC takes place in the land of Kitakami, which is inspired by rural Japanese settings across the sprawling countryside.

As such, many of the Pokemon that return would find themselves at home along muddy rice paddies, rivers, streams, tall grass, and forests. Bug-type Pokemon are common around Kitakami, with many like Yanma and Heracross making a return.

Article continues after ad

Alongside these returning Pokemon comes Volbeat, an interesting little Bug-type from Gen 3. Here’s how trainers can find this rare bug while traveling around Kitakami.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Volbeat in the Teal Mask DLC

According to Volbeat’s Pokedex entry, it lives in grassy areas and only appears at night. Additionally, Volbeat is considered a rare spawn, so trainers will likely have to spend some time looking for it around Kitakami.

Volbeat spawn in the following areas:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Kitakami Road (before and after the Bus Stop)

Apple Hills

Mossfell Confluence

Timeless Woods (the rocky, grass area to the south)

The Pokemon Company

Does Volbeat evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Volbeat did not gain a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. As such, it’s a bit hard to recommend catching Volbeat aside from registering it in the Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to note that while Volbeat and Illumise are related to each other in the game’s lore, they share no in-game connection through evolution.

Article continues after ad

In terms of its use in battle, Volbeat’s stats are fairly lackluster for a Pokemon with no evolution. With a base stat total of 430, many of its stats struggle to help it hold its own. While its base 73 Attack stat and 85 Speed aren’t abysmal it will struggle to take down and survive most hard-hitting encounters.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Volbeat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad