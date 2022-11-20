Where to find Starly, Staravia, & Staraptor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a handful of new Flying-type Pokemon, some Bird Pokemon from older Generations, like the Starly line, returned in Generation 9. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor.

As any long-time Pokemon fan knows, every Generation has an early-game Flying-type Pokemon to help trainers start their journey. Pokemon like Starly, Fletchling, and Rookidee are great partners for not only the early game but even up until the Pokemon League.

Alongside the new Flying/Electric-type Pokemon Wattrel, previous Bird Pokemon like the Starly family are easily obtainable in Generation 9 as well.

This guide will give players everything they need to know about finding Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Starly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon fans who’ve played through Diamond & Pearl have likely used the Starly line before, perhaps best known for naturally learning the powerful move Brave Bird through leveling up.

Trainers looking to catch a Starly at the start of their Paldean journey can find them during the day primarily in southwestern Paldea.

Specifically, trainers can find Starly in the locations below:

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

The Pokemon Company Starly can be found in Scarlet & Violet’s early game by going west out of Mesagoza.

Though Starly is only found in two main Provinces, it can still be encountered early in a trainer’s journey should they wish to raise one from its starting evolution.

Where to find Staravia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like Starly, Staravia is only found in two main locations in Paldea and can only be found during the day.

Trainers looking to catch Staravia can find them in the locations below:

South Province (Area Two) – on the land bridge crossing over to South Province (Area Four)

West Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Trainers can find Staravia on the western side of Paldea, or rarely in a small area to the south.

Staravia is difficult to find in southern Paldea, so players looking to find them easily should look in Western Province (Area Three).

Where to find Staraptor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Starly’s final evolution, Staraptor, is only found in northwestern Paldea during the day. Specifically, trainers can find them rarely flying over Casseroya Lake.

The Pokemon Company Staraptor can be found flying around Casseroya Lake, though it is quite rare.

Staraptor is the rarest member of the Starly family to find in the wild, so it may take trainers some time to find and catch one for themselves.

How to evolve Starly and Staravia

Luckily, those who want to raise a Starly will have a fairly easy time evolving one. Starly evolves into Staravia starting at level 14. Staravia will eventually evolve into Staraptor starting at level 34.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

