In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players can find a few of the Pikachu clones from past Generations, which includes the squirrel Pokemon Pachirisu from Sinnoh.

In every Generation, Pokemon introduces a new ‘Pikachu clone,’ which is a rodent-like creature with an Electric typing. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet featured Pawmi to fill the role, which is the first Pikachu clone have an evolution line.

While Generation 9’s Pokedex is missing Pikachu clones like Emolga, Togedemaru, and Morpeko, others like Dedenne can be found roaming the wilds of Paldea.

Generation 4’s Pikachu Clone, Pachirisu, is also included in the Paldean Pokedex. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pachirisu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Pachirisu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to its Pokedex entry, Pachirisu is primarily found along the Southern coast of the Paldea region. Additionally, the entry notes that Pachirisu likes being near trees and even spends time in trees.

As such, trainers will want to look in areas with lots of trees and can even headbutt them with Miraidon and Koraidon to find Pachirius. Specifically, players can find Pachirisu in the following locations:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

Los Platos

Cascarrafa (outside the city near Giacomo’s Team Star base)

The Pokemon Company Pachirisu is most commonly found in Southern Paldea.

Pachirisu’s spawn does not rely on the time of day, so players should be able to find it regardless of whether it is day or night.

Does Pachirisu evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unlike Pawmi, Pachirisu did not receive an evolution line in Generation 9, which means players who have used one on their team before will be familiar with training it.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Pachirisu has fairly low base stats which may make it hard to use in battle against strong trainers.

Unfortunately, Pachirisu’s base stats leave much to be desired. Despite boasting a respectable 95 base Speed stat, it’s base stat total only reaches 405. As such, other important stats are pretty underwhelming, like its base 45 Attack and Special Attack.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pachirisu in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet