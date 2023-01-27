Where to find Numel & Camerupt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back plenty of strong Pokemon from past generations, like the Fire/Ground types Numel and Camerupt. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these firey Pokemon around Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back plenty of strong Pokemon from past generations like Tyranitar and Dragapult that make excellent additions to any team.

However, even Pokemon that aren’t considered Pseudo-Legendaries—such as Generation 3’s Numel and Camerupt—can make for powerful assets in battle thanks to their beefy stats and solid type combination.

Trainers will have to put in a bit of legwork to find these two Fire/Ground-type Pokemon, but the effort will be well worth it. So, here’s how trainers can find both Numel and its evolution Camerupt around the Paldea region.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Numel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Numel’s Pokedex entry, it is only found around mountainous areas. As such, trainers will commonly find Numel in the mountainous areas in West Province (Area One) and the base of the Asado Desert.

However, it’s important to note that Numel does not like the rain, and its spawn rate will drastically decrease when it’s raining around Paldea.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company Numel is primarily found in mountainous regions around western Paldea.

Where to find Camerupt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like Numel, Camerupt is only found in one area in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: North Province (Area Two). This area is already quite mountainous, so trainers should search both high and low areas for Camerupt.

Additionally, Camerupt does not share Numel’s dislike of rain according to its Pokedex so trainers won’t have to worry about the in-game weather when searching for it.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Camerupt is only found in North Province (Area Two).

How to evolve Numel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those who’ve raised Numel in the past will be happy to learn that its evolution method has not changed in Generation 9. To evolve Numel, trainers simply need to raise it to level 33, where it will evolve into Camerupt.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Numel and Camerupt in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet