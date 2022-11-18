Where to find Dreepy, Drakloak & Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to catch, raise, and evolve the Dragon/Ghost-type Dreepy while exploring the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to know to find it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will again be able to encounter Dreepy, the adorable Dragon/Ghost-type added during Gen 8’s Galar region, while exploring Paldea. Dreepy, which evolves into Drakloak and Dragapult, was a rare and powerful species for Sword & Shield players, and will be an asset in Gen 9 as well.

Dreepy and its evolutions are part of the collection of Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon that have existed throughout each generation of games. Like Dragonite, Salamence, and Garchomp, Dragapult has an unusually high set of base stats. It can take serious damage while also dishing out solid hits on opponents.

Below is everything trainers need to know to find Dreepy and evolve it into Drakloak and Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Dreepy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to catch Dreepy will find it as a rare spawn near water throughout the Paldea region:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

Glaseado Mountain

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers will also be able to find Drakloak in a few locations near water throughout Paldea:

Casseroya Lake

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

The top of the Glaseado Mountain territory

The Pokemon Company Drakloak is rare and spawns near water

How to evolve Dreepy into Drakloak

Pokemon trainers who are looking to evolve their Dreepy into Drakloak will need to reach level 50.

This is one of the more challenging level grinds for a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, and can take a good deal of time to hit. The best way to do this is to carry Dreepy in the party and let it level up as stronger Pokemon handle encounters.

How to evolve Drakloak into Dragapult

Thankfully, evolving Drakloak into Dragapult will only require it to reach level 60.

Once evolved, this Dragon/Ghost-type is a powerhouse both in main story challenges and post-game exploration. It is a great companion for Raid Battles and can quickly dispatch opponents to grind resources or currency.

