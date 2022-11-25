Where to find Mudbray & Mudsdale in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Mudbray and Mudsdale are both hoofed Pokemon who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Mudbray and how to obtain its evolved form, the mountain-dwelling Mudsdale.

Both Mudbray and Mudsdale return in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, wandering around the dry plains of Paldea. They’re both Ground-type Pokemon that made their debut in Gen 7 of the franchise. Mudbray resembles a donkey while Mudsdale looks like a large stallion.

Below, we’ll cover where you can catch Mudbray in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll also cover how to evolve Mudsdale into the more statuesque Mudsdale in the game.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Mudbray is a small donkey Pokemon that likes to wander the desert.

How to find Mudbray in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mudbray can be most commonly found wandering around West Province (Area One & Two) and most of the Asado Desert.

The Pokemon is quite common across Paldrea so trainers shouldn’t have much difficulty finding one.

Where to find Mudsdale in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The evolved form of Mudbray, Mudsdale, is most commonly found in North Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Six).

Mudsdale can also be found in several other mountainous regions across Paldea, making it a fairly easy Pokemon to find.

The Pokemon Company Mudsdale resembles a large powerful horse.

How to evolve Mudbray into Mudsdale

You can obtain a Mudsdale by training your Mudbray to Level 30 and letting it evolve naturally.

There are no unique items required for evolving Mudbray into Mudsdale in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Mudbray in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you’re looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out our other guides below:

