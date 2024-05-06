GamingPokemon

Gen 7 Pokemon dominates Scarlet & Violet competitive

The 2024 Pokemon competitive season is underway, and an Alolan starter Pokemon brought in via Gen 9’s DLC has become incredibly popular.

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought old ‘mons into Gen 9, including the starters from earlier titles.

One returning face that excited fans was Incineroar, which has already made a name for itself in the EUIC event. This Fire/Dark-type Pokemon has great stat coverage, an amazing move pool, and is a fantastic Intimidate user, making it a popular choice for the Doubles VGC format.

Incineroar’s popularity continues to expand, with fans reporting online that Incineroar was used on 70.49% of teams at the Pokemon 2024 Regionals in Indianapolis, beating out Rapid Strike Urshifu, which was the second most popular, sitting at 54.10% of teams.

The rest of the list includes some familiar faces from earlier generations. These include Amoonguss, notorious for its status effect moves, and Pelipper, known for its weather-boosting effects.

Incineroar’s major showing in tournaments around the world proves just how incredible it is in competitive formats. When it was revealed to return in The Indigo Disk DLC, fans were rightly excited about what it could bring to the game.

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships are taking place in Honolulu in August. It would be fitting if Incineroar is a popular face among the finalists, considering it was introduced in the region based on Hawaii.

