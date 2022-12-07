Where to find Croagunk & Toxicroak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of strong Fighting-type Pokemon to choose from, including Generation 4’s Croagunk and Toxicroak. Here’s how players can find the poison frog Pokemon in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of new and returning Fighting-type Pokemon that would be excellent additions to any trainers team, such as Primeape’s new evolution Annihilape.

Additionally, plenty of the newly introduced Paradox Pokemon are Fighting-types, such as Great Tusk and Iron Valiant.

However, those who have a soft spot for Croagunk and Toxicroak or simply like to keep things familiar can find the two poison frog Pokemon easily in the wilds of Paldea. Here’s how trainers can find both Croagunk and its evolution Toxicroak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Croagunk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As its Pokedex entry states, Croagunk is commonly found near water and in wetlands around Paldea. Specifically, trainers can find Croagunk in South Province (Area Five)’s wetland area and near the river dividing Casseroya Lake and West Province (Area Two).

The Pokemon Company Croagunk is only found in two locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Toxicroak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Toxicroak, on the other hand, is only found in one area in Paldea. Like Croagunk it lives by water and is commonly found around the shores and islands of Casseroya Lake.

The Pokemon Company Toxicroak can be found at fairly high levels around the Casseroya Lake area.

How to evolve Croagunk into Toxicroak

Those who played Pokemon Diamond & Pearl and its remakes will be familiar with how Croagunk evolves. Trainers raising a Croagunk simply need to raise it to level 37 and it will evolve into Toxicroak.

And that's everything players need to know about finding Croagunk and Toxicroak in Generation 9.

