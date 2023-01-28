Where to find Cacnea & Cacturne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Plenty of Pokemon from the Hoenn region made their way into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including Cacnea and Cacturne. Here’s how trainers can find the two cactus Pokemon around Paldea.

Plenty of Pokemon from Generation 3 make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, such as Numel, Meditite, and the Cacnea family.

For those who may not have used Cacnea before, it is a hard-hitting Pokemon that gains the Grass/Dark-type combination after it evolves into Cacturne.

As such, those who may not have used it in past Generations may want to try raising one in Generation 9. As such, here’s how trainers can find both Cacnea and Cacturne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Cacnea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Cacnea’s Pokedex entry, it is only found in the northeast corner of the Asado Desert just north of Cascarrafa. They are not considered a rare spawn, so trainers should have little difficulty encountering them among the desert sands.

The Pokemon Company Cacnea is only found in the Asado Desert.

Where to find Cacture in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When looking at its Pokedex entry, one might think that Cacturne doesn’t naturally spawn in the overworld, as its habitat is listed as unknown. However, Cacturne can actually spawn in the Asado Desert just like its pre-evolution interestingly enough.

For a chance at finding Cacturne in the wild, trainers should look roughly in the same area they would for wild Cacnea, though it may take some time to encounter.

The Pokemon Company Contrary to its Pokedex entry, Cacturne can actually spawn in the Asado Desert.

How to evolve Cacnea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who want to forgo searching for Cacturne in the wild can simply evolve any Cacnea they’ve caught instead. Cacnea will evolve into Cacturne once it reaches level 32. After evolving, Cacturne will gain Dark as a secondary type.

The Pokemon Company Once Cacnea evolves into Cacturne it gains Dark as a secondary type.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Cacnea and Cacturne in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

