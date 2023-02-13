What are super effective charged attacks in Pokemon Go?

Super effective charged attacks can be the difference between winning or losing a battle in Pokemon Go, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Battles in the Pokemon Go Battle League may work differently to the mainline Pokemon games, but the basics remain the same – and one of the most important basics is getting your type matchups on point.

If you know what each type is weak against and super effective against, then you’ll have a much easier time working your way up the Go Battle League rankings and getting closer to those great rewards.

Whether you’re trying to complete a quest in the game or you just want the upper hand in battle, you’ll find answers to your questions about super effective charged attacks in Pokemon Go below.

What is a super effective charged attack in Pokemon Go?

A super effective charged attack in Pokemon Go is just a regular charged attack that manages to target your opponent’s weaknesses.

For example, if you have a Water-type Pokemon that uses a Water-type attack against a Fire-type opponent, then it will deal super effective damage as Fire-types are vulnerable to Water-type attacks.

A matchup that would result in a super effective charged attack being dealt is Azumarill using Hydro Pump against a Darmanitan.

How to do a super effective charged attack in Pokemon Go?

Charged attacks can only be used when you’ve collected enough energy from using fast attacks in a battle. You’ll know when a charged attack can be used because the attack button will slowly fill up.

It can be difficult to land a super effective charged attack as you’ll need to be lucky enough to have a Pokemon on your team that’s super effective against your opponent – and you won’t always have one.

The best way to increase your chances of landing one is to have a varied team with attacks that can target multiple types, then keep battling until you get to use them.

It’s also important to memorize which types are strong against which types – and our Pokemon Go type chart can help you do that.

