Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Biology class midterm and final answers

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Mr. Jacq’s Biology class. Here is every correct answer to the Biology midterm and final.

There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the three main story paths.

This includes heading back to either Naranja or Uva Academy and taking various classes hosted by the colorful staff of teachers working at the Academy.

Players will also be tested with a midterm and final exam for every class, depending on how many Gym Badges have been earned. This guide will go over every correct answer for the Biology midterm and final given out by Mr. Jacq.

Biology midterm correct answers

The Pokemon Company Mr. Jacq teaches Biology at the Academy and gives helpful tips surrounding things like Pokemon Breeding and Shiny hunting.

Before trainers can attempt the midterm, they must get through three Biology classes with Mr. Jacq. During these classes, he will talk about things like Pokemon evolution and Breeding, while setting up every question that will appear on the midterm.

If players fail the midterm, they can take the test again. It’s also important to remember that players only need to answer three out of five questions correctly to pass the midterm. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Mr. Jacq’s Biology midterm:

Questions Answers What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? ZR Button Combine one letter and one number below to say when and where Eggs are found correctly. A (During picnics) and 2 (in the basket) Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs? Walking What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch? Berries What will make it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels? Gym Badges

Mr. Jacq will also reward students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies S.

Biology final correct answers

Similar to the midterm, Mr. Jacq will hold three more classes to prep students for the answers appearing on the final exam. Again, he will discuss Pokemon Biology and behavior. The final exam is unlocked after earning any six gym badges.

If players fail the final, they can retake the test. However, unlike the midterm, trainers must correctly answer four out of five questions to pass. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Mr. Jacq’s Biology final:

Questions Answers How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch Pokémon? – (Inflicting Paralysis, using a Poké Toy, feeding them a Berry, surprising them from behind.) 2 -Paralysis and surprising them from behind. True or false? You can get a new Pokémon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers. False If a Pokémon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve? No What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokémon? 1 in 4,000 True or false? The Pokémon known as Oricorio has three forms. False

Mr. Jacq will also reward students who pass the final in the form of five Exp. Candies M. Should players complete every final, they will receive five Exp. Candies L.

Mr. Jacq’s personal storyline is tied to completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, so players will not further it by completing his Biology Class.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Biology midterm and final exams with Mr. Jacq. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

