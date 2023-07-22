The Legendary Dragon/Ground-type Zygarde has made its debut in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to change its forms.

Pokemon Go’s Blaze New Trails event runs from Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Niantic launched the event alongside the game’s new Routes feature, which came under fire quickly after release for malfunctioning.

During Blaze New Trails, Pokemon such as Blitzle, Doduo, and Growlithe will appear more frequently in the wild. Additionally, trainers can encounter Zygarde for the first time after completing the first three stages of the Research Story, ‘From A to Zygarde.’

Article continues after ad

The Legendary Zygarde has three forms: 10% Forme, 50% Forme, and Complete Forme. Here’s how to change Zygarde’s forms in Pokemon Go.

How to transform 10% Zygarde into other forms

Niantic

To change Zygarde’s form, you must collect Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go. According to a data mine, you must gather 250 Zygarde Cells to transform Zygarde 10% into the Pokemon’s Complete Forme.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to collect Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go

You can find Zygarde cells by using Pokemon Go’s new Routes feature. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow:

Article continues after ad

Find a Route close by using the Nearby function Walk on the Route and look for shiny yellow/green icons on the map Collect them but make sure you have the Zygarde Cube first

In addition to Zygarde Cells, walking Routes can grant you bonuses like gathering Buddy Candy quicker. You can also earn an XP bonus after finishing Routes for seven days.

That’s all you need to know about how to change Zygarde’s form in Pokemon Go. Check out our other guides below for more tips & tricks.

Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM