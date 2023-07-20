How to make a Route in Pokemon Go & Route bonuses explained

Pokemon Go is releasing an all-new feature called Routes, alongside the Blaze New Trails event. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Routes.

Pokemon Go fans are likely still getting the hang of the most recent addition to the game in form of PokeStop Showcases. Showcases are essentially mini contests or competitions that trainers can submit Pokemon to in order to passively compete with others.

However, Showcases weren’t the only new features teased by developer Niantic. The other new feature was Routes, which fans have known were coming to the game for some time now.

Now, Routes are officially coming to Pokemon Go as part of the Blaze New Trails event. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Routes, including how to make them and what bonuses can be earned by exploring them.

How to make a Route in Pokemon Go

Niantic Pokemon Go players can make public Routes to show off their favorite real-world sights to others.

Routes are paths created by trainers that can show off a fun new trail or interesting sights scattered around real-world locations.

Thankfully creating Routes in Pokemon Go is fairly simple, and trainers can do so by following the steps below:

Choose a PokéStop or Gym to be your starting point. Hit record to begin mapping your Route. Fill out some info about your Route, then submit it for review. Once accepted, Trainers can follow your Route!

Each Route has to be submitted for review before it can actually be implemented into the game for other players to see, so make sure your Route is as fleshed out and polished as possible before submitting it.

How to explore Routes in Pokemon Go

Niantic Pokemon Go trainers can see and explore Routes easily through the ‘Nearby’ screen.

Exploring a Route in Pokemon Go is just as simple as creating one yourself, and can be done using a new menu option added to the ‘Nearby’ screen.

Trainers can explore Routes be following these steps:

Check the Route tab from the Nearby menu to see local Routes. Choose one that catches your eye. Follow the Route and enjoy exploring!

The ‘Nearby’ screen is the same menu system where trainers can find nearby Pokemon and Raids to take part in.

Bonuses for exploring Routes in Pokemon Go

Niantic Trainers can earn a variety of bonuses for exploring Routes in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go players can also earn bonuses for exploring new Routes while playing. First up, trainers can earn the new Route Badge by completely following a Route to its end for the first time. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if these Route Badges will have multiple different tiers or variations.

Trainers can also earn the following bonuses while traveling on a Route:

Earn Buddy Candy more quickly

Earn an XP Bonus for the first Route completed each day Completing Routes for seven days will earn an increased XP bonus

Earn a Buddy Heart for your current buddy Pokemon upon completing a Route

Additionally, using Incense while exploring a Route for the first time will cause more wild Pokemon to be attracted to your current locations.

And that’s everything Pokemon Go trainers need to know about creating Routes in the monster catching mobile game! Check out some more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

