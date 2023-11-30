Pokemon Go Along the Routes event: Mateo reveal, Routes updates, bonuses

Pokemon Go has revealed a new event for the Timeless Travels season called Along the Routes, which will introduce a brand new NPC named Mateo. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this new event.

Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season is set to kick off on December 1, 2023, and Niantic has already revealed plenty of new content coming to the mobile game with Season 13.

During the reveal trailer for Timeless Travels, trainers caught a glimpse of a brand new NPC who appeared to have some connection with the Routes mechanic introduced not long ago.

Article continues after ad

Now, Niantic has revealed the Along the Routes event which officially unveiled this new NPC, Mateo. Along with Mateo’s arrival, this event will feature plenty of content updates, event bonuses, and much more.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Niantic

According to the official Pokemon Go blog post, the Along the Routes event will begin on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time and end on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Along the Routes Shiny Hisuian Sneasel debut

It’s also important to note that with the Along the Routes event, trainers can encounter Shiny Hisuian Sneasel for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Players can encounter Shiny Hisuian Sneasel by hatching 7km Eggs or completing Field Research tasks.

The main feature of the Along the Routes event will be Mateo’s arrival and the new changes coming to Routes.

New NPC Mateo

The blog post describes Mateo as, “a researcher who loves to travel” and enjoys collecting and exchanging Postcards and Gifts from around the world.

Article continues after ad

Mateo will fulfill the following role while exploring Routes:

As trainers near the end point of a Route, Mateo may be waiting for you with some Gifts he has collected.

Talk to Mateo to begin a Gift Exchange.

Choose which of Mateo’s Gifts to exchange from the Route endpoint, the Route start point, or a nearby PokéStop.

Add a sticker if you like and select Exchange.

Get ready to receive a new memento from another Trainer.

Players will be able to participate in Gift Exchange with Mateo once a day.

Article continues after ad

Routes and Party Play updates

Starting with the Along the Route event, trainers will officially be able to complete Routes while in a Party with other trainers. For more information on Party Play, check out our handy guide.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Along the Routes Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:

Slugma*

Hitmontop*

Spoink*

Feebas*

Lillipup*

Woobat*

Emolga

Wooloo

Pawmi

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Along the Routes Eggs

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7 km Eggs during the event:

Hisuian Growlithe*

Togepi*

Sneasel*

Hisuian Sneasel*

Bonsly*

Espurr*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Along the Routes Field Research Encounters

Trainers can encounter the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Article continues after ad

Eevee*

Hisuian Sneasel*

Wooloo

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Pokemon Go Along the Routes Timed Research

Trainers will be able to participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research quest focused on exploring your local area and sending Gifts.

Complete the research tasks to earn items and encounters with the following event-themed Pokémon:

Hisuian Sneasel*

Feebas*

Wooloo

Pawmi

Pokemon Go Along the Routes PokeStop Showcases

The Along the Routes event will introduce a new PokeStop Showcase where fans can enter Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel to earn the top spot.

Pokemon Go Along the Routes bonuses

Trainers can take advantage of the following bonuses during the Along the Routes event:

Article continues after ad

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

5x XP for spinning PokeStops for the first time

2x Stardust for opening Gifts

3x XP for spinning PokeStops

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Along the Routes event. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Article continues after ad