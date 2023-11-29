Niantic accidentally reveals new Legendary forms coming in Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh event

Eagle-eyed Pokemon Go fans spotted that Niantic accidentally confirmed two new Gen 4 Legendary forms will be coming to the game during the Tour Sinnoh event.

Pokemon Go just announced its next Tour event for 2024, which will focus on Generation 4’s snowy and mountainous Sinnoh region.

Naturally, players can expect to encounter all kinds of Gen 4 Pokemon, including Piplup, Chimchar, Turtwig, and even the Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia.

However, it seems an extra surprise will arrive during the Tour Sinnoh event, as developer Niantic accidentally revealed two new Legendary forms from Legends: Arceus will make their way to the mobile game during that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Niantic seemingly leaks Dialga and Palkia Origin Formes

Niantic announced the Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh event through an official blog post on November 29, 2023.

However, it seems that an image that was not supposed to go live on the blog post managed to slip through before it was quickly removed altogether.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed trainers on TheSilphRoad subreddit, a glimpse of Dialga and Palkia’s Origin Forme models in Pokemon Go were discovered.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For those who may not know, Dialga and Palkia’s Origin Formes were first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Article continues after ad

According to the game’s lore, the Origin Formes of the Legendary duo are said to be their true forms, as both resemble their creator, Arceus, more than their standard Gen 4 appearances.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, since Legends: Arceus takes place in the distant past, the Origin Formes appearance technically predates the forms Gen 4 fans are familiar with.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Dialga and Palkia can transform into their Origin Formes by using the Adamant Crystal and Lustrous Globe items respectively.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it’s unclear at the time of writing when Niantic will officially reveal Dialga and Palkia’s Origin Formes or when and how trainers can obtain them in Pokemon Go.

This information will likely be released as the Tour Sinnoh’s start date of February 24, 2024, draws closer. Until then, trainers can keep up to date with our Pokemon Go coverage.