Pokemon Go has launched a new feature called Routes, and has included a new Special Research quest alongside it. Here’s everything we know.

Although it’s been teased over the last few months, Pokemon Go trainers are excited to check out a new way to interact with the game, called Routes.

Alongside the new feature, Pokemon Go has added Zygarde into the game for the first time, making Routes a major aspect of his “upgrade” system.

They’ve also introduced a new Special Research quest, and thanks to Leekduck, we know all the tasks you’ll need to complete in order to encounter the newly debuted Pokemon.

Pokemon Go From A to Zygarde Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks given to you in the From A to Zygarde Special Research quest, as well as the rewards you can earn:

Step 1 of 6

Walk 1km – 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Potions

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls

Rewards: 500 Stardust

Step 2 of 6

Make 5 Great Throws – 10 Razz Berries

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Nanab Berries

Hatch an Egg – 10 Poke Balls

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

Claim Reward! – 10 Great Balls

Claim Reward! – 10 Super Potions

Claim Reward! – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Zygarde 10% Forme Encounter, 1 Zygarde Cube

Step 4 of 6

Follow 3 Routes – 1 Incense

Catch 20 Pokemon while following Routes – 3 Revives

Find a Zygarde Cell – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step 5 of 6

Use an incense while following a Route – 15 Great Balls

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – 1,500 Stardust

Follow 5 Routes – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2,000 XP

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 1 Star Piece

Claim Reward! – 2,000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1 Golden Razz Berry

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust

That’s everything you need to know about the new Zygarde-focused Special Research quest. Check out our other guides on the game below for more tips & tricks.

