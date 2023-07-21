How to catch Zygarde in Pokemon Go & can it be shiny?

Zygarde is finally making its debut in Pokemon Go during the Blaze New Trails event – so, here’s how to catch one for yourself and whether it can be shiny.

Along with the announcement of Routes in Pokemon Go, and the Blaze New Trails event, a brand new Pokemon is making its debut into the popular game, bringing yet another powerful Legendary into the mix.

So, naturally, such an appearance is causing many players to wonder how they can catch this new creature and whether it can be Shiny. Here’s everything you need to know about adding Zygarde to your Pokedex.

How to get Zygarde in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

To catch Zygarde in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to complete the first three stages of the Research Story, ‘From A to Zygarde’.

These include completing these tasks:

Walk 1km Catch 10 Pokemon Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon Make 5 Great Throws Power up Pokemon 5 times Hatch an Egg

After that, claim the three rewards and you’ll be able to catch Zygarde. After that, you can either complete the rest of the Research tasks, which you can find here. Or you can head into the new Routes feature to collect Zygarde Cells to change the Pokemons form and have a full Zygarde in your Pokedex.

Can Zygarde be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately no, Shiny Zygarde is not currently available in Pokemon Go. This is often the case for newer Pokemon so it’s likely that it could be released later on.

If Shiny Zygarde does become available in Pokemon Go further down the line we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

