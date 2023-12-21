Pokemon Go fans baffled by “scary” Zygarde Complete Forme toggle

Pokemon Go players have called on Niantic to change how a toggle on Zygarde’s Complete Forme functions, with some wondering why it’s an option at all.

Pokemon Go introduced Gen 6’s Legendary Pokemon Zygarde into the game during the Blaze New Trails event.

Like its mainline series appearance, Zygarde can transform into different Formes in Pokemon Go. Players have the daunting task of collecting 250 cells to bring the Legendary from its 10% Forme to its Complete Forme.

However, some Pokemon Go fans are baffled at the inclusion of a toggle that can revert Zygarde to its lesser Formes after completing such a monumental grind of collecting cells.

Pokemon Go players confused why Zygarde toggle exists

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit titled, “Why is this even an option??” sparked a conversation among members of the community.

The OP attached a screenshot to the post which showed Zygarde in its Complete Forme. In the information screen, there was an option to change its form back to 10% with the use of 2,000 Stardust and 10 Zygarde Candy.

They explained their confusion below the screenshot: “With how much of a meat grinder it was to get transformer Zygarde, why do they even have the option at all of changing forms? Even the concept of accidentally clicking the button is scary…”

Many agreed that the option being available was nerve-wracking, with some fans suggesting some higher form of fail-safe just in case. “I wish we could ‘lock’ a Pokémon so that you can’t accidentally power up/purify/change forms,” suggested one trainer.

To make matters worse, if a trainer reverts their Zygarde to its 10% Forme, they will need to recollect its cells all over again.

Of course, there are some merits to Zygarde’s different forms, as some fans pointed out. “It loses attack power when you evolve it up for bulk points, so there is a legit want to be able to move it back and forth.”

Still, many agreed that they would realistically never want to revert it to its previous Formes after putting in the work to get to Zygarde’s 100% Forme.

It seems an option to lock a Pokemon’s form at will would certainly put many trainers’ minds at ease in this scenario. Especially with how much work it takes to get Zygarde’s final form.