Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails event: Zygarde debut, Routes, more

The Blaze New Trails event will begin on July 21 in Pokemon Go. These are the details trainers will want to know.

In conjunction with the Routes feature, Niantic announced on July 20 that a new event, entitled Blaze New Trails, will take place in Pokemon Go during the month of July.

This event will also mark the debut of Legendary Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon Zygarde.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about this event, including dates, wild spawns, and more.

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails event dates & times

The Pokemon Go Blazing New Trails event will run from Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

It will take place right before the Go Adventure Week 2023 event.

Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails Event Wild Spawns

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Blitzle*

Doduo*

Growlithe*

Lilipup*

Ponyta*

Yungoos*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails Hatchable Eggs

You’ll be able to hatch these three Pokemon from 7km Eggs.

Falinks

Rockruff*

Skwovet

Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails Event Field Research Encounters

You can encounter the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Yungoos*

Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails Event Bonuses

During the event, trainers can utilize these bonuses to hatch Eggs and gain XP:

2/3 distance to earn Buddy Candy while exploring routes with your Buddy

Increased chances to encounter a Shiny version of Yungoos

Pokemon Go Blaze New Trails Special Research

This event will include a Special Research task, “A to Zygarde,” which involves an encounter with Zygarde as a reward. This will mark the debut of Zygarde in the mobile game.

Trainers should be mindful that Zygarde’s form can be changed with Zygarde Cells. Zygarde Cells will be obtainable when exploring Routes.

That’s everything you need to know about the Blaze New Trails event. Check out our other guides on the mobile application below for more tips & tricks.

