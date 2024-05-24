Now’s the perfect time to handle some of Pokemon Go’s trickiest evolutions

Pokemon Go has a new event called Ultra Beast Wonders, and while this naturally means a focus on Ultra Beasts like the new additions Blacephalon and Stakataka, there’s even more to celebrate beyond this.

As with any new event, there is a markedly different pool of Pokemon populating the world, as alongside the regular spawns, Poison-type Pokemon like Trubbish, Mareanie, and Skrelp are now commonly appearing in the overworld.

It was pointed out by some Pokemon Go players, in a Reddit thread, that the ubiquity of Poison Pokemon right now is actually perfect for some of Pokemon Go’s trickiest evolution methods. This includes Poison-type ‘mons that only spawn rarely under normal circumstances.

Article continues after ad

This is great news for any trainers hoping to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, as the Pokemon has a unique evolution method, requiring it to be set as the Trainer’s buddy. That’s not all, as Galarian Slowpoke also only evolves after players catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon while it’s your buddy.

Article continues after ad

Niantic/The Pokemon Company Galarian Slowpoke requires Trainers to catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon to evolve

There is a similar method for anyone hoping to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking. Unlike Slowbro, getting a Slowking requires players to defeat 30 Psychic-type Pokemon while Slowbro is your buddy Pokemon. However, the Ultra Beast Wonders event is all about Poison, so Slowking fans may have to wait for a more suitable event in the future.

Article continues after ad

Slowpoke isn’t the only Pokemon to benefit from the event either, as the amount of Stunky in the wild also helps Pancham evolve. Stunky is Dark and Poison-type, and evolving Pancham requires the player to catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon.

Of course, there are even more Pokemon out there with a strange evolution method, so if you need to power up your Pocket Monster be sure to also check out our guide on all Pokemon Go trade evolutions, as well as how to evolve Primape into Annihilape.