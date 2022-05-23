How to get Shaymin in Pokemon Go: Land & Sky Forme explained

Shaymin is finally making its Pokemon Go debut in 2022, and whether you’re looking for Land Forme or Sky Forme, we’ve got the details you need to catch this Mythical creature.

The arrival of a new Legendary or Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go is always an exciting time – partly because it’s a chance to fill out your Pokedex, and partly because they can be really great in PvP and Raids.

Up next is Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. Like most Mythicals and Legendaries, adding one to your collection won’t be as easy as finding it in the wild – there’s a specific method to follow.

There are also two different versions, Land Forme and Sky Forme, which makes the process even more difficult. To help you out, you’ll find all the information you need to catch both Shaymin forms right here.

Contents

How to get Land Forme Shaymin in Pokemon Go

The only way to get Land Forme Shaymin is to purchase a ticket for the global Pokemon Go Fest 2022 event and then complete the exclusive Special Research story.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 takes place from June 4 to June 5, and you’ll need to log in during the event to claim the Special Research story. You won’t be able to get Land Forme Shaymin until then.

How to get Sky Forme Shaymin in Pokemon Go

Right now, the only way to get a Sky Forme Shaymin is to purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest: Berlin and attend the in-person event to claim an exclusive Special Research story.

Pokemon Go Fest: Berlin takes place in Britzer Garten from July 1 to July 3, and you’ll need to visit the area to get the Special Research story. You won’t be able to get Sky Forme Shaymin until then.

It’s highly likely that Sky Forme Shaymin will be made available to players around the world at some point in the future, but there are no details about that right now.

Can Shaymin change forms in Pokemon Go?

Forms have been treated a little inconsistently in Pokemon Go so far. For example, Giratina’s forms are treated as two separate Pokemon, while Hoopa is a single Pokemon that can change forms whenever.

It’s hard to say whether Shaymin will be able to change forms or not, but considering Land Forme and Sky Forme are debuting during different events, it probably won’t be able to change forms.

That’s everything you need to know about Shaymin! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

