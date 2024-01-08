Pokemon Go players find potential Dusk Form Lycanroc trick

Pokemon Go fans believe they have discovered a trick to receive a Rockruff capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc but the community is split on its effectiveness.

Although Rockruff has been in Pokemon Go since March 2022, the ability to evolve the Puppy Pokemon into Lycanroc’s Dusk Form was only added on January 6, 2024.

In the original Gen 7 games, Lycanroc’s Dusk Form gets access to the Tough Claws ability, giving it a 30% damage boost to all contact moves. The unique form’s impact in Pokemon Go isn’t quite as sensational but it’s still a fan favorite that many will want to catch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, obtaining this new form is luck-based with only certain Rockruff being eligible. However, members of the Pokemon Go community think they have found a trick to guarantee a desirable encounter.

Pokemon Go trick to get Dusk Form Lycanroc leaves fans divided

One Pokemon Go trainer proposed on Reddit that they had found a “Guaranteed way to get Dusk Form Rockruff,” using a neat trick.

The post claims, “…if one person battles rockruff in a certain gym raid and they get the dusk form rockruff it is guaranteed that everyone who battles in that gym will have the dusk form rockruff.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If true this means trainers could invite others to their raid letting everyone get a guaranteed Rockruff capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Article continues after ad

Believing that OP was onto something, the most upvoted comment reads, “…Gender is set for the raids, and if there’s a difference and you can see it, you’ll get that exact gender. So yeah this is plausible. It could be a seperate form like costumed/alolan in the code as well, just effectively invisible. Good catch.”

Article continues after ad

Anecdotal testing initially backed this hypothesis with trainers replying, “Yes I can confirm- just got one after friend invited me,” and, “I can confirm. It works. I first had a raid and found dusk form. The all the following raids I did in this gym were also dusk form.”

Article continues after ad

However, this proposal is by no means proven with several other Pokemon Go players claiming it didn’t work for them. The effectiveness of the method is still inconclusive but it could be worth trying for those desperate to get their own Dusk Form Lycanroc before the event ends.