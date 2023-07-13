Pokemon Go Riolu Hatch Day event: Date & time, 2km Eggs, bonuses

Riolu Hatch Day is just around the corner, giving Pokemon Go fans a chance to hatch plenty of Riolu and evolve a powerful Lucario. Here’s what you can expect.

Events that feature specific Pokemon hatching from Eggs are pretty common in Pokemon Go, but the upcoming Riolu Hatch Day will be an entire three-hour event dedicated to just Riolu.

Known as the Emanation Pokemon in the Pokedex, the adorable Fighting-type Riolu is a popular little creature in Pokemon Go – mainly because it eventually evolves into the fan-favorite Lucario when you give it 50 Candies.

As well as being one of the most popular Pokemon of all time, Lucario is also a standout in the Great League and Ultra League. It’s also a top Fighting-type attacker for Raid Battles, so all-in-all it’s a pretty great Pokemon to have in your collection!

Some details of the Riolu Hatch Day have now been shared in the app’s news section ahead of the event, including the bonuses you’ll be able to enjoy.

Riolu Hatch Day will take place in on Saturday, July 22, 20223, from 2PM to 5PM local time.

Riolu hatching from 2km Eggs

Riolu will be hatching from 2km Eggs obtained during this event, although it’s currently unknown if there will be other Pokemon available to hatch or not.

Our best tip is to use up all of your existing Eggs before the Hatch Day starts so that you have the space to obtain plenty of 2km Eggs during the event.

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu

During the Riolu Hatch Day, there will be an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Riolu.

This is a great time to add Shiny Riolu and Shiny Lucario to your collection if you don’t have them already.

Pokemon Go Riolu Hatch Day bonuses

The following bonuses will be available during the Riolu Hatch Day event:

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu.

2km Eggs will drop more frequently from PokeStops.

2x Stardust from hatching Eggs.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Riolu Hatch Day so far!

As this event information was shared in the Pokemon Go app and not on the game’s official website, there might be more information we don’t know about yet.

We’ll keep this page updated if anything else gets announced, but in the meantime, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

