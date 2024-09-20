Pokemon Go’s Roar of Time just became essential thanks to Galarian Birds

Some big changes are getting ready to swoop into Pokemon Go, as the recently announced Galarian Expedition event introduces not one, not two, but four different Legendary Shiny Pokemon to the game.

We’re smack bang in the middle of the Max Out season, and while that introduces some big new mechanics in the form of Dynamax Battles, it’s also a love letter to Galar at large and is introducing many of the loveable Pokemon Sword & Shield creatures.

As part of this season, fans already have Shiny Zacian on the way in the Legendary Heroes event, but now it’s confirmed that Shiny Zamazenta will also be appearing in Raids soon after.

On top of that the Shiny forms of the Galarian Legendary birds will soon have a chance to appear when using the Daily Adventure Incense.

This is all very exciting on its own, but it’s even more exciting if you’re the proud owner of an Origin Forme Dialga, as that Pokemon’s unique Adventure Effect is about to get a whole lot more valuable. Sorry Palkia owners.

After the reveal of the event, prominent Pokemon players seem thrilled with the chance to catch the Galarian Birds in their Shiny form and are already planning how to find them.

Pokemon content creator Shiny Catherine posted, “If the Galarian birds can be shiny I am gonna be playing so much Pokémon go you have no idea” to which another person replied, saying, “make sure to check if you’ve stacked up on master balls and/or are able to use roar of time for origin Dialga.”

For anyone unaware, Roar of Time extends the duration of Incense, including the Daily Adventure Incense, which at the time of writing is the only way to find the Legendary Galarian Birds.

In fact, when the Adventure Effect was first launched, Pokemon players (like in this video from creator Poke Daxi) used thousands of Candy and Stardust to get the Daily Adventure Incense to last a whole 24 hours.

Plus, while it isn’t entirely confirmed, it is heavily suspected that if players do encounter a Shiny version of the Galarian Birds, they will not be able to flee as they normally do. Sure, it’s going to take quite a few Poke Balls to catch them, but at least they’re not going to make a dash for the exit.

So, check your Pokemon, and if you have Dialga with the Roar of Time Adventure Effect – earned through the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Tour 2024 event – then you’re in luck. Otherwise, hopefully, Niantic bring back Dialga and the effect in the future so Trainers have more time to catch these rare birds.