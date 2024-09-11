Pokemon Go Oranguru & Passimian Research Day: Shiny debut, wild encounters

Niantic has announced the next Pokemon Go Research Day event will focus on Oranguru and Passimian.

It’s a busy time for Pokemon Go right now thanks to the ongoing Max Out season, which has added new features like Dynamax to the mobile title along with more Pokemon from the Galar region.

Joining the game’s busy calendar is Research Day: Oranguru and Passimian. In addition to the Alolan duo, players will be able to encounter other primate-inspired ‘mon during the event, including some popular starters.

Here’s everything to know about the Oranguru and Passimian Research Day.

Research Day: Oranguru and Passimian will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Shiny Passimian debut

The event will finally add Passimian’s Shiny form to Pokemon Go.

While Oranguru’s Shiny has been available since Pokemon Go Fest 2023, Passimian itself wasn’t even available in the mobile title until the 2023 World Championships Celebration event.

This means both of the event’s featured Pokemon have a chance of being Shiny.

Niantic

Featured Pokemon & wild encounters

During the event, players will be able to unlock and complete event-themed Field Research tasks for chances to encounter Oranguru and Passimian.

Additionally, players will be able to find other simian Pokemon in the wild. We’ve listed them below, with those that have a chance of being Shiny marked with an asterisk:

Mankey*

Aipom*

Slakoth*

Chimchar*

Grookey

Paid Timed Research

There will also be paid Timed Research available for Research Day: Oranguru and Passimian that costs $2 (or the local equivalent). It tasks players with completing Field Research for more opportunities to encounter the featured Pokemon.

Keep in mind that Timed Research expires, so you’ll need to complete it and claim any rewards before the event ends at 5 pm local time.

That’s everything you need to know about Research Day: Oranguru and Passimian! For more on the game, check out our guides on Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and the current Raid Boss schedule.