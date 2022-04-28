Pokemon Go Mega Moment Event: Dates & Times, Special Research, more

Niantic has revealed the next event for Pokemon Go, the Mega Moment event with a focus on the newly renovated Mega Evolution system. Here’s everything we know about the event.

Since it launched in 2016, Pokemon Go has consistently provided events for its millions of players. Recently, they launched The Season Of Alola which introduced a wide variety of Pokemon from the Alolan region.

PoGo recently announced changes to its Mega Evolution system, and on April 28 — revealed the first event focusing on it. The Mega Moment event brings Mega Khangaskhan into Mega Raids for the first time!

Here’s everything we know about the Mega Moment event.

Pokemon Go Mega Moment event dates & times

The Mega Moment event will officially begin on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10 am local time and will run until Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Mega Moment event Special Research

The event includes Special Research tasks that focus on Charizard, Blastoise, or Venusaur.

It is available to trainers Level 5 and higher and is available ahead of the event’s official start time.

Pokemon Go Mega Moment event wild encounters

Just like past events, Niantic has changed up the Wild encounters for Mega Moment — this time with a focus on ‘mon that can Mega Evolve!

Here is the list:

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Slowpoke*

Gastly*

Mareep*

Buneary*

Snover*

‘Mon marked with a star beside their name have a chance to spawn in their rare shiny colors.

Pokemon Go Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm local time, Mega Khangaskan will appear in Mega Raids more frequently.

Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering the ‘mons shiny form and will receive up to five free Raid Passes from spinning photo disks at gyms during the event.

