Pokemon Go devs tease return of the most powerful attack Legendary ever

A new image on the Google Play Store hints that one of Pokemon Go’s most powerful attack Legendary’s could be joining the game once more.

Every month, Pokemon Go devs Niantic releases a new set of Research Tasks, a series of challenges players must complete to get their hands on some special rewards, unique Pokemon, and other useful tools.

As well as general research, Pokemon Go often holds events that are focused on a particular theme. For May 2024, players have the chance to get their hands on another rare Master Ball via the Catching Wonders: Masterwork Research.

In light of this, players have begun speculating that a Legendary Pokemon could be taking center stage next month.

Article continues after ad

As first spotted by a Reddit user, a new photo of Pokemon Go on the Google Play Store teases the arrival of Mega Rayquaza.

“Saw someone post this image found on the Google Play Store. Looks like we may get Mega Rayquaza for the raid on June 29,” revealed Filain.

Article continues after ad

Rayquaza is a Legendary Pokemon that was first introduced to the franchise in Generation III. As both a flying/dragon-type Pokemon, Mega Rayquaza offers up a unique play style, one that is largely focused on attack.

Given this, players often cite the Mega to be one of the best attackers in Pokemon Go, thanks to its speed and deadly aerial attacks.

Article continues after ad

After all, when Niantic offers up a Master Ball for players to earn, it often means a difficult-to-catch Pokemon is on the way.

And when it comes to catching Legendary Pokemon, particularly a Mega one at that, locking them in your Poke ball is always a tedious and challenging task. If Mega Rayquaza does appear in Pokemon Go during the upcoming June raid, make sure you have a Master Ball ready to go.

For tips on how to acquire a Master Ball, be sure to check out Dexerto’s Catching Wonders: Masterwork Research guide on how to whip through the research with ease.

Article continues after ad