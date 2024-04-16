Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event: dates, changes, and more

A fresh new batch of changes is working its way towards Pokemon Go, as Niantic has announced the Rediscover Go event, celebrating major changes to the game with some tie-in celebrations.

It’s always good to keep things fresh, and Niantic is giving Pokemon fans a much-needed change thanks to the new Rediscover Go event. This celebration welcomes some major updates to the interface and visuals of the game, which will be launched with some smaller events alongside them.

So, if you’re interested in checking out these new changes – as and when they drop – or just want to make the most of the celebrations around them, learn all about the Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event with our full guide:

The Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event is broken up into several small updates, each coming on different dates. Currently, Niantic has revealed the following updates/events and their respective launch dates:

Rediscover Yourself – April 17, 2024

Rediscover Your World – April 22, 2024

Rediscover Kanto – April 22, 2024

Rediscover Your Reality – May 5, 2024

It seems that each of the new features is being rolled out worldwide slowly, giving players a chance to acclimatize to each new mechanic before another is introduced.

There are plenty of new features and mechanics on the way thanks to the Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event, and thankfully due to beta-testing, we do know a lot about them. However, this might not be indicative of the final product, so it’s tough to say anything definitively yet.

As of the time of writing, here are all the details we have on the upcoming Pokemon Go Rediscover Go updates and events:

Changes to the in-game map, encounter screen, battle screens, and more: all using biomes to better match the graphics to your current environment.

Updates to Avatars and the Style Shop, allowing further customization.

Updates to the AR experience, including the ability to photograph up to three Pokemon at once.

If any more details or updates get announced, we will be sure to update this guide accordingly.

Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event featured Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Niantic has announced that the ‘Rediscover Kanto” event will start on April 22, 2024, but there are no details as to what this entails. However, we’d wager this is going to be a showcase for some of the new features alongside some returning Kantonian pals.

There are no concrete details yet, but given the popularity of certain Pokemon, we expect to see some favorites like Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, and Snorlax.

Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event bonuses

Currently, there are no announced bonuses for the Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event. If any get announced, we will update this guide accordingly.

That’s all we have on the Pokemon Go Rediscover Go event for now, but we expect more details to drop soon. For more, check out even more great content at the links below:

