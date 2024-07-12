Mega Rayquaza just might be the strongest creature in all of Pokemon Go, meaning it’s highly coveted by fans everywhere. The powered-up Legendary boasts a truly monstrous Attack stat, so whenever it’s available to catch, players get pretty excited.

To help with this, a Mega Rayquaza Raid day took place in June of 2024 but was littered with errors leading to widespread fan disappointment. Only appearing in Elite Raids, Trainers had to find multiple other in-person players to tackle these wildly difficult boss battles.

For many, the challenge of finding an Elite Raid, and then finding enough players to actually beat it, was just too much. But now, it seems Niantic is taking feedback on board, as the developer announced a second Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid day to make up for these issues.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Niantic posted on X, with a statement saying, “Trainers, due to issues affecting Elite Raids featuring Mega Rayquaza, a special global makeup event will be held for all Trainers on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm local time. More details to be shared on the blog soon.”

It is not currently clear whether this means another round of the maligned Elite Raids, and community sentiment under the post widely hopes they do not return.

One comment said, “Just do yourselves and your players a favor and rethink Elite Raids. They just ain’t it in their current form.” Before another added, “Just get rid of elite raids. It’s always an issue.” Previously, Elite Raids for Enamorus also ended up with myriad issues for players worldwide.

Some fans even brought up how they’d actually like to spend money on the game, and Elite Raids prevent that, with a comment explaining, “Make it available for remote raids. Some of us actually want to throw money at you.”

Another comment backs this up, adding, “Please make them remoteable, if not this is gonna be a waste.”

Considering events like Pokemon Go Fest Global occasionally increase the Remote Raid Pass limit to 20 a day, Niantic isn’t entirely against Remote Raids as an idea. If you are heading out to take part in the event, use our Pokemon Go Fest Global tips and tricks guide to help you make the most of your time.

