How to get free Pokemon Go Meteorite: Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Timed Research code

Pokemon Go is offering trainers the chance to redeem a code to earn a free Timed Research for the Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Day event which awards a Meteorite.

Pokemon Go’s Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Day event takes place on June 29, 2024, at 12 PM, 1 PM, 5 PM, and 6 PM local time. As many trainers know, Elite Raids are some of the hardest content in the mobile game, so you’ll need to be well prepared.

Thankfully, trainers can check out our guide for Mega Rayquaza’s Raid so you know exactly how to counter this strong Legendary.

Additionally, this event offers a Timed Research quest that gives trainers some handy rewards. Developer Niantic has revealed that trainers can redeem a code for an additional free Timed Research to earn another Meteorite. Let’s go over exactly how to redeem it.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

How to get free Pokemon Go Elite Raid Timed Research: Code guide

As mentioned above players need to redeem a specific code via Pokemon Go to earn there free Timed Research quest. Here’s how to do just that:

Head to the Pokemon Go Web Store page here and simply copy this code: 7QJ6P2NX2U7KX Open up your Pokemon Go app You will have the code under your ‘Events’ tab!

After following the steps listed above, you will have access to the addition quest.

Pokemon Go Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza Timed Research tasks

This Timed Research task is exactly the same as the free Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza Timed Research quest, so trainers can get double the rewards by redeeming the above code.

The Timed Research quest tasks are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Use a supereffective Charged Attack – 1000 XP

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Poke Ball x20

Win a raid – Nanab Berry x5

Win an Elite Raid – Rayquaza Sticker x5

Rewards: Stardust x1000, Revive x3, Meteorite x1

That’s everything players need to know about redeeming Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza Timed Research quest! For more Pokemon Go content, check out our guide for Mega Rayquaza’s best moveset or our list of every event throughout July 2024.