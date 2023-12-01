Pokemon Go Adamant Time event: Dates, featured Pokemon, and bonuses

Niantic has revealed information about Pokemon Go’s upcoming Adamant Time event, including the Pokemon that will be appearing and the special bonuses players can earn by participating.

The Adamant Time event for Pokemon Go is part of the Timeless Travels season. This season will feature challenging fights with Hisuian Pokemon, as well as the introduction of a brand new NPC, who will reward players for exploring Routes.

In the case of Adamant Time, players will be able to encounter more of the original 151 Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Red & Blue, as they’ll appear in greater numbers. These have appeared in Pokemon Go before, but those who want Shiny Kanto Pokemon will have more chances to catch them.

According to the official Pokemon Go Blog, players will only have a little under a week to complete the Adamant Time event in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon Go Adamant Time event will run from Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Adamant Time featured Pokemon

The following Pokemon that were commonly encountered in 2016 are returning to the wild, with an increased chance of being Shiny! These Pokemon are:

Vulpix

Ponyta

Krabby

Voltorb

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Event Bonus

Throughout the Pokemon Go Adamant Time event, players will receive a 3x XP when catching Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Wild Encounters

There are some Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild, all with a higher chance of being Shiny! These Pokemon are:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Vulpix

Oddish

Ponyta

Krabby

Voltorb

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Dratini

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Lucky Bonus

The number of Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased to 25. From Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time, if you trade a Pokémon that has been in another Trainer’s Pokémon storage since 2018, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent.

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Ditto appearances & transformations

During the Adamant Time event, Ditto will appear in the wild with a higher chance of being Shiny. They can appear as the following Pokemon:

Oddish

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Raid Pokemon

The Adamant Time event will feature different Pokemon appearing in One-Star Raids with a higher chance of being Shiny than normal. These include:

Staryu

Omanyte

Kabuto

The following Pokemon will appear in Three-Star Raids with a higher chance than normal of being Shiny:

Chansey

Scyther

Snorlax

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Bundles

Those who want to purchase a Box or two will have some options available to them during the Adamant Time event. These include:

