Pokemon Go Adamant Time event: Dates, featured Pokemon, and bonuses
Niantic has revealed information about Pokemon Go’s upcoming Adamant Time event, including the Pokemon that will be appearing and the special bonuses players can earn by participating.
The Adamant Time event for Pokemon Go is part of the Timeless Travels season. This season will feature challenging fights with Hisuian Pokemon, as well as the introduction of a brand new NPC, who will reward players for exploring Routes.
In the case of Adamant Time, players will be able to encounter more of the original 151 Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Red & Blue, as they’ll appear in greater numbers. These have appeared in Pokemon Go before, but those who want Shiny Kanto Pokemon will have more chances to catch them.
Contents
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time start date & time
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time featured Pokemon
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time Event Bonus
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time Wild Encounters
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time Lucky Bonus
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time Ditto appearances & transformations
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time Raid Pokemon
- Pokemon Go Adamant Time Bundles
Pokemon Go Adamant Time start date & time
According to the official Pokemon Go Blog, players will only have a little under a week to complete the Adamant Time event in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon Go Adamant Time event will run from Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Adamant Time featured Pokemon
The following Pokemon that were commonly encountered in 2016 are returning to the wild, with an increased chance of being Shiny! These Pokemon are:
- Vulpix
- Ponyta
- Krabby
- Voltorb
Pokemon Go Adamant Time Event Bonus
Throughout the Pokemon Go Adamant Time event, players will receive a 3x XP when catching Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Adamant Time Wild Encounters
There are some Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild, all with a higher chance of being Shiny! These Pokemon are:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Vulpix
- Oddish
- Ponyta
- Krabby
- Voltorb
- Koffing
- Rhyhorn
- Goldeen
- Dratini
Pokemon Go Adamant Time Lucky Bonus
The number of Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased to 25. From Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time, if you trade a Pokémon that has been in another Trainer’s Pokémon storage since 2018, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent.
Pokemon Go Adamant Time Ditto appearances & transformations
During the Adamant Time event, Ditto will appear in the wild with a higher chance of being Shiny. They can appear as the following Pokemon:
- Oddish
- Koffing
- Rhyhorn
- Goldeen
Pokemon Go Adamant Time Raid Pokemon
The Adamant Time event will feature different Pokemon appearing in One-Star Raids with a higher chance of being Shiny than normal. These include:
- Staryu
- Omanyte
- Kabuto
The following Pokemon will appear in Three-Star Raids with a higher chance than normal of being Shiny:
- Chansey
- Scyther
- Snorlax
Pokemon Go Adamant Time Bundles
Those who want to purchase a Box or two will have some options available to them during the Adamant Time event. These include:
- Boost Box ($9.99) – 30 Lucky Eggs, 10 Incense, 2 Lure Modules, 2 Poffins
- Boost Box (1,499 PokeCoins) – 30 Lucky Eggs, 10 Incense, 2 Lure Modules, 2 Poffins
- Ultra Storage Box ($4.99) – Item Bag Upgrade, Pokemon Storage Upgrade, Premium Battle Pass, and a Remote Raid Pass