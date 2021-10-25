Pokemon Go Day of the Dead event: start date & time, free items, Shedinja encounter, bonuses

Pokemon Go is celebrating Día de Muertos – AKA Day of the Dead – with a special worldwide two-day event that has Special Research, bonuses, free items, and more.

Día de Muertos is a holiday in Mexico and some European and Latin America countries that celebrates the deceased, welcoming back the departed for a brief reunion at the beginning of November.

Niantic has decided to get in on the festivities, and is hosting a worldwide two-day Day of the Dead event in Pokemon Go. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Pokemon Go Día de Muertos start?

Pokemon Go’s Día de Muertos event starts on November 1, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

When does Pokemon Go Day of the Dead end?

Day of the Dead in Pokemon Go ends on November 2, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

Día de Muertos event bonuses

There are several bonuses for worldwide players during the Day of the Dead celebration. These include:

Lure Modules will last for 90 minutes

will last for 90 minutes Incense lasts for 90 minutes

lasts for 90 minutes Double Catch Stardust

Extra bonuses for Latin America and Carribean Trainers are as follows:

+1 bonus Transfer Candy

Event Pokemon appear more often in the wild

Event Pokemon will be more attracted to Incense

Event Pokemon appear more frequently to Lure Modules

Pokemon Go Day of the Dead free items

There are two free items being given out to all players during the Día de Muertos festivities:

A t-shirt avatar item inspired by Day of the Dead

inspired by Day of the Dead An Event box containing 20x Poke Balls and 1x Incense

Día de Muertos Collection Challenge

A special Collection Challenge will be available throughout the event, but exactly what that entails is currently unknown at the time of writing.

All we know is that if you complete it, you’ll get a Shedinja encounter, a Poffin, and an Incense as a reward.

Pokemon Go Day of the Dead encounters

The following Pokemon will appear in the wild during Día de Muertos:

Cubone (Shiny chance)

Sunkern (Shiny chance)

Murkrow (Shiny chance)

Houndour (Shiny chance)

Sableye (Shiny chance)

Roselia (Shiny chance)

Sunflora

Drifloon (Shiny chance)

Yamask (Shiny chance)

These Pokemon will be attracted to Incense and Lure Modules:

Cubone (Shiny chance)

Sunkern (Shiny chance)

Sunflora

Murkrow (Shiny chance)

Houndour (Shiny chance)

Sableye (Shiny chance)

Drifloon (Shiny chance)

Alolan Marowak (Shiny chance)

Yamask (Shiny chance)

You’ll also be able to encounter these ‘mon from Field Research:

Cubone (Shiny chance)

Sunkern (Shiny chance)

Roselia (Shiny chance)

Alolan Marowak (Shiny chance)

Go Battle Day

On November 1, 2021, at 12 AM local time to 11:59 PM, Pokemon Go is holding a Go Battle Day. When you win, you’ll receive 4x Stardust.

It falls inside the ongoing Halloween Cup. For the best Pokemon to use, check out our guide.

And there you have it! Now you know everything about the Día de Muertos event in Pokemon Go.

