The Halloween Cup is returning to the Pokemon Go Battle League for 2021, and a unique set of rules and restrictions means that knowing the best team to take into battle is more important than ever.

Every season of the Go Battle League features a set of unique cups that run alongside the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. They’re designed to shake up the meta and give Trainers an extra challenge to enjoy.

In October 2021, the unique cup on offer is the Halloween Cup, which makes its grand return with the same rules as before: Pokemon must be under 1,500 CP and only Fairy, Dark, Ghost, Bug, and Poison-types can compete.

Below, we’re going to dive into the best team you can use in Pokemon Go’s Halloween Cup, as well as some alternative options that should help you on your path to victory.

Best team for the Halloween Cup in Pokemon Go

As with any cup in the Pokemon Go Battle League, it’s almost impossible to say what a ‘best team’ truly is in the Halloween Cup, as it all depends on what your opponent will be using, and you won’t know that until the battle has started.

Still, there are a few standouts who rise to the top of the ranks with a good chance of success in most scenarios. Below, you’ll find five of the best Pokemon (as well as their optimal movesets) to help you win in the Halloween Cup.

Best Pokemon for the Halloween Cup

Mandibuzz

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charged Move: Foul Play and Aerial Ace

Foul Play and Aerial Ace Strengths: Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic

Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock

Mandibuzz is already a champion in the Great League Remix, and it puts in an incredible performance in the Halloween Cup, too, being able to take down the likes of Alolan Marowak, Jellicent, and Beedrill. You’ll want one on your team, and also something to counter it.

Go with Snarl as a Fast Move as it has faster energy generation than Air Slash, allowing Mandibuzz to access its brilliant Charged Moves: Foul Play, which deals good damage and has neutral coverage, and Aerial Ace, which benefits from STAB.

Crustle

Fast Move: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Move: X-Scissor and Rock Slide

X-Scissor and Rock Slide Resistances: Normal and Poison

Normal and Poison Weaknesses: Rock, Steel, and Water

Crustle has never been a PvP star in Pokemon Go, but in the Halloween Cup, all of Crustle’s biggest threats – Rock, Steel, and Water – are banned from the Halloween Cup (although you’ll still need to watch out for dual-types), which allows it to rise to the top and go pretty much unchallenged.

Fury Cutter is the optimal Fast Move for energy generation. Then, with a combination of X-Scissor and Rock Slide as Charged Moves, Crustle will be able to take down plenty of the cup’s biggest players like Mandibuzz, Alolan Marowak, and Golbat with no problem at all.

Azumarill

Fast Move: Bubble

Bubble Charged Move: Play Rough and Ice Beam

Play Rough and Ice Beam Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Water, Ice, Fire, Dark, and Dragon

Bug, Fighting, Water, Ice, Fire, Dark, and Dragon Weaknesses: Electric, Grass, and Poison

The Halloween Cup meta in 2020 was built around Azumarill, and we expect it to be the same this year. It’s the best Fairy-type you can use in the Halloween Cup, thanks to a great moveset and a whole lot of bulk that allows it to take down Dark-types easily and outlast most other opponents.

Bubble is the best Fast Move to use, with a good balance between damage and energy generation. Play Rough is the Charged Move you need here, as it benefits from STAB and will target Dark and Bug-type opponents. Azumarill doesn’t really need a secondary Charged Move in this cup.

Golbat

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Moves: Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

Poison Fang and Shadow Ball Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Poison

Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Poison Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Psychic, and Rock

It may not have made much of a dent in the Halloween Cup before, but Golbat is definitely one to watch in 2021’s edition. It’s fairly easy to get, so many Pokemon Go Trainers will already have one in their collection, and has resistances to three of the allowed types: Bug, Fairy, and Poison.

Wing Attack is the optimal Fast Move for Golbat thanks to some great energy generation and added STAB damage. Poison Fang is a great Charged Move to quickly take down your opponent’s shields, while Shadow Ball is the perfect follow-up to dish out some incredible damage.

Mawile

Fast Move: Fire Fang

Fire Fang Charged Moves: Power-Up Punch and Play Rough

Power-Up Punch and Play Rough Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock Weaknesses: Fire and Ground

Mawile is another Pokemon that holds onto its place in the Halloween Cup meta this year. It has an insane amount of type resistances, and can take down almost every Bug, Fairy, and Dark-type opponent in the Halloween Cup, leaving Azumarill and Poison-types as the only major threat.

Fire Fang has faster energy generation than Bite, so go with that as a Fast Move. Charged Moves are where Mawile really shines, as Power-Up Punch can be spammed to take down shields while Play Rough benefits from STAB and gives a strong counter to Dark-types.

Pokemon Go Halloween Cup start date & time

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s Halloween Cup will kick off on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1pm PDT and run until Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1pm PDT.

That means you’ll have over two weeks to take part in this spooky Go Battle League cup, form your perfect team, and work your way to the top!

You can check out the current and upcoming schedule for the Go Battle League Season 9 right here.