Sinnoh Stones are an essential part of the Pokemon Go experience, but they’re not the easiest resource to find. Here’s how to get them and evolve your Sinnoh-region Pokemon.

The name of the game in Pokemon has always been catching ’em all, and that’s no different in Pokemon Go. Most creatures can be caught in the wild or found in raid battles, while others need to be evolved after you’ve collected enough Candy.

But some Pokemon require more than just Candy to evolve; they need special items that are hard to find. One of these items is the Sinnoh Stone, which was introduced in 2019 and helps evolve Pokemon into forms first found in the Sinnoh region of Gen 4.

You might be wondering how to find Sinnoh Stones, what they’re used for, or which Pokemon can be evolved with them. Well, we’ve answered all those questions in our Sinnoh Stone guide below.

How to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go

There are a few ways you can get your hands on Sinnoh Stones in the game, although they won’t come easily. It doesn’t matter which Pokemon you want to evolve, the methods of getting this item are the same.

The main way you can earn a Sinnoh Stone is by completing Field Research quests, which give you stamps. You can earn one stamp every day, and if you earn seven, you’ll get a Research Breakthrough, which could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone.

You’ll also have a chance at receiving a Sinnoh Stone by defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader, by defeating other players in PvP Trainer Battles, or as a ‘Mystery Item’ reward in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Which Pokemon can evolve with a Sinnoh Stone?

There are currently 18 Pokemon that can evolve with the help of a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go. All of these forms were first found in Gen 4’s Sinnoh region, and evolve from previous generations.

Below you’ll find a list of Pokemon that can evolve with a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Candy:

Aipom evolves into Ambipom

Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky

Tangela evolves into Tangrowth

Yanma evolves into Yanmega

Kirlia (male) evolves into Gallade

Snorunt (female) evolves into Frosslass

Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior

Electabuzz evolves into Electivire

Magmar evolves into Magmortar

Togetic evolves into Togekiss

Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius

Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow

Gligar evolves into Gliscor

Sneasel evolves into Weavile

Porygon 2 evolves into Porygon-Z

Roselia evolves into Roserade

Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir

Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine

With Sinnoh Stones in short supply in Pokemon Go, it will probably take you a while to evolve every single one of these creatures, especially as each one requires 100 Candy alongside the Sinnoh Stone.

But as they can’t be found in the Wild, this is the best way to add them to your Pokedex right now – unless you have a friend who’s willing to trade them with you, of course.