Logo
Pokemon

How to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go

Published: 9/Feb/2021 14:30

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Sinnoh Stones are an essential part of the Pokemon Go experience, but they’re not the easiest resource to find. Here’s how to get them and evolve your Sinnoh-region Pokemon.

The name of the game in Pokemon has always been catching ’em all, and that’s no different in Pokemon Go. Most creatures can be caught in the wild or found in raid battles, while others need to be evolved after you’ve collected enough Candy.

But some Pokemon require more than just Candy to evolve; they need special items that are hard to find. One of these items is the Sinnoh Stone, which was introduced in 2019 and helps evolve Pokemon into forms first found in the Sinnoh region of Gen 4.

You might be wondering how to find Sinnoh Stones, what they’re used for, or which Pokemon can be evolved with them. Well, we’ve answered all those questions in our Sinnoh Stone guide below.

How to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Sinnoh event
Epic Games
Sinnoh Stones are needed to get certain Gen 4 creatures.

There are a few ways you can get your hands on Sinnoh Stones in the game, although they won’t come easily. It doesn’t matter which Pokemon you want to evolve, the methods of getting this item are the same.

The main way you can earn a Sinnoh Stone is by completing Field Research quests, which give you stamps. You can earn one stamp every day, and if you earn seven, you’ll get a Research Breakthrough, which could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone.

You’ll also have a chance at receiving a Sinnoh Stone by defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader, by defeating other players in PvP Trainer Battles, or as a ‘Mystery Item’ reward in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Which Pokemon can evolve with a Sinnoh Stone?

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stone evolutions
Niantic
Pokemon like Roserade and Magmortar can only evolve with a Sinnoh Stone.

There are currently 18 Pokemon that can evolve with the help of a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go. All of these forms were first found in Gen 4’s Sinnoh region, and evolve from previous generations.

Below you’ll find a list of Pokemon that can evolve with a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Candy:

  • Aipom evolves into Ambipom
  • Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky
  • Tangela evolves into Tangrowth
  • Yanma evolves into Yanmega
  • Kirlia (male) evolves into Gallade
  • Snorunt (female) evolves into Frosslass
  • Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior
  • Electabuzz evolves into Electivire
  • Magmar evolves into Magmortar
  • Togetic evolves into Togekiss
  • Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius
  • Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow
  • Gligar evolves into Gliscor
  • Sneasel evolves into Weavile
  • Porygon 2 evolves into Porygon-Z
  • Roselia evolves into Roserade
  • Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir
  • Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine

With Sinnoh Stones in short supply in Pokemon Go, it will probably take you a while to evolve every single one of these creatures, especially as each one requires 100 Candy alongside the Sinnoh Stone.

But as they can’t be found in the Wild, this is the best way to add them to your Pokedex right now – unless you have a friend who’s willing to trade them with you, of course.

Call of Duty

Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 9/Feb/2021 13:31 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 13:32

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Despite not being everyone’s favorite sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a respectable choice because it packs a bigger punch than its fellow bolt-action rifle, the Pelington 703. Here’s what you need to build one of the best loadouts for the Tundra.

Right now, if you were to ask people to think about sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War, most people would probably think about the Pelington 703. Of the two bolt-action sniper rifles in the game, it’s the one first unlocked, has better base statistics, and a faster aim-down-speed than the Tundra.

Despite this, however, the Tundra is still a formidable weapon. While the Pelington is a one-shot kill to head and chest, the Tundra is a one-shot kill to both — as well as to shoulders, making it a heavy hitter. Further, you can capitalize on certain attachments to make its speed comparable to the Pelington.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout

Activision
There’s an easy way to make a great quick scoping loadout for the Tundra.

This loadout is perfect for quick scoping as it provides a balance of both speed and damage. This means its ADS time is quick enough to take out enemies in an instant, but it also won’t trouble you with constant hit markers when you land a shot.

Here’s everything you need to equip to create the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Cold War:

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 28.2 Tiger Team
  • Magazine: 7 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Perks

  • 1. Tactical Mask
  • 2. Gear Head
  • 3. Ghost

Wild Card

  • Law Breaker

Equipment

  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Lethal: Semtex

For the muzzle, the Stabilizer .308 is your best bet. It’s the first attachment you unlock and it provides immediate control over your idle sway, aka a CoD sniper’s worst enemy after ADS speed. Getting a slight handle on that is worth it at the end of the day, not just for the Tundra, but for almost every sniper in BOCW.

With the barrel, you’ll want to use the 28.2 Tiger Team, this will ensure you won’t have to worry about any hit markers as it increases the weapon’s damage and fire rate by 20%. Although the barrel decreases the weapon’s ammo capacity, it’s a worthy trade-off to be able to one-tap your opponents.

Now, for the handle, the Airborne Elastic is perfect for the Tundra as it mitigates a lot of the weapon’s flaws. For one, it provides 12% ADS time which is essential for the gun as it is extremely slow without the correct attachments. As well as this, the Elastic Wrap’s 90% flinch resistance is key when taking on players head-to-head with the weapon.

Activision
The Tundra is still a formidable weapon in BOCW, despite handling heavier than the Pelington.

You’ll also want a 7 Rnd mag on the Tundra. Although this attachment doesn’t provide anything special it’s one of the few magazines that doesn’t add any serious setbacks to the weapon and the extra ammo will always be helpful while quick scoping.

The last thing you’ll need for this set-up is the Raider Pad stock. This boosts the aforementioned sprint-to-fire time by 30% and also the aim walking movement speed by 40%.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a powerful LW3 Tundra loadout that’ll help you dominate your online matches. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Black Ops Cold War weapon loadouts.