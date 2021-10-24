 Pokemon Go November 2021 Shinx Community Day: Exclusive moves & can Shinx be Shiny? - Dexerto
Pokemon Go November 2021 Shinx Community Day: Exclusive moves & can Shinx be Shiny?

Published: 24/Oct/2021 23:59

by Meg Bethany Koepp
pokemon go shinx community day
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

November 2021’s Pokemon Go Community Day features Electric-type, Shinx. And if you’re lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one.

Once a month, the hit mobile title highlights one Pokemon for a special Community Day. With Special Research, bonuses, increased spawn rates, and more, it is one of most popular events in the game.

Niantic has revealed that November’s spotlight ‘mon is the Sinnoh region’s Shinx. Not only can you bag yourself a Shiny version, but when evolved into Luxray, it learns an exclusive move.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the November 2021 Community Day.

Contents:

Pokemon Go November Community Day start date & time

Pokemon Go’s November Community day takes place on Sunday, November 11, 2021, at 11 AM local time. It runs until 5 PM the very same day.

Can Shinx be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

shiny shinx in pokemon go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Shiny Shinx is yellow instead of blue.

Yes – you can get a Shiny Shinx during the November Community Day. You can also obtain a Shiny Luxray too if you evolve it from Shinx’s first evolution, Luxio.

Unlike other recent Community Days, this isn’t Shinx’s Shiny debut. In fact, it’s been available since 2018.

Pokemon Go November Community Day Shinx exclusive move

If you evolve Luxio into Luxray during, or up to two hours after, the November Community Day, it will learn the exclusive move, Psychic Fangs.

The Charged Attack is a Psychic-type move that lowers the foe’s Defense. It is also super effective against Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go November Community Day bonuses

Pokemon Go Egg Hatching Feature
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Eggs incubated during the event will have a shorter hatch distance.

There will be several active bonuses during the Shiny Community Day. These include:

  • 1/4 hatch distance for Eggs incubated during the event
  • Lure Modules last for three hours
  • Incense lasts for three hours
  • 3x Transfer Candy
  • 4x Candy XL chance when transferring

How to prepare for the Community Day

To get the most out of the November Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare:

  • Buy a Special Research Ticket from the Shop to unlock bonus tasks
  • Stock up on Poke Balls – you definitely don’t want to run out!
  • Make sure you have at least two Incense if you plan on playing all day
  • Clear out your Pokemon Storage beforehand
  • If you’re going to be by a PokeStop, have at least two Lures on hand

All Community Day Pokemon 2021

Pokemon Month
Machop January 2021
Roselia February 2021
Fletchling March 2021
Snivy April 2021
Swablu  swablu pokemon go May 2021
Gible Gible Pokemon Go June 2021
Tepig July 2021
Eevee Eevee Pokemon Go August 2021
Oshawott September 2021
Duskull Duskull October 2021
Shinx shinx pokemon go November 2021

That’s everything you need to know about November 2021’s Shinx Community Day. Visit our Pokemon Go home page and follow @TrainerINTEL for the latest news and guides.

