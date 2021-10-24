Pokemon Go November 2021 Shinx Community Day: Exclusive moves & can Shinx be Shiny?

November 2021’s Pokemon Go Community Day features Electric-type, Shinx. And if you’re lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one.
Once a month, the hit mobile title highlights one Pokemon for a special Community Day. With Special Research, bonuses, increased spawn rates, and more, it is one of most popular events in the game.
Niantic has revealed that November’s spotlight ‘mon is the Sinnoh region’s Shinx. Not only can you bag yourself a Shiny version, but when evolved into Luxray, it learns an exclusive move.
Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the November 2021 Community Day.
Contents:
- Start date & time
- Can Shinx be Shiny?
- Shinx exclusive move
- November Community Day bonuses
- How to prepare
- All Community Day Pokemon 2021
Pokemon Go November Community Day start date & time
Pokemon Go’s November Community day takes place on Sunday, November 11, 2021, at 11 AM local time. It runs until 5 PM the very same day.
Can Shinx be Shiny in Pokemon Go?
Yes – you can get a Shiny Shinx during the November Community Day. You can also obtain a Shiny Luxray too if you evolve it from Shinx’s first evolution, Luxio.
Unlike other recent Community Days, this isn’t Shinx’s Shiny debut. In fact, it’s been available since 2018.
Pokemon Go November Community Day Shinx exclusive move
If you evolve Luxio into Luxray during, or up to two hours after, the November Community Day, it will learn the exclusive move, Psychic Fangs.
The Charged Attack is a Psychic-type move that lowers the foe’s Defense. It is also super effective against Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon.
Pokemon Go November Community Day bonuses
There will be several active bonuses during the Shiny Community Day. These include:
- 1/4 hatch distance for Eggs incubated during the event
- Lure Modules last for three hours
- Incense lasts for three hours
- 3x Transfer Candy
- 4x Candy XL chance when transferring
How to prepare for the Community Day
To get the most out of the November Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare:
- Buy a Special Research Ticket from the Shop to unlock bonus tasks
- Stock up on Poke Balls – you definitely don’t want to run out!
- Make sure you have at least two Incense if you plan on playing all day
- Clear out your Pokemon Storage beforehand
- If you’re going to be by a PokeStop, have at least two Lures on hand
All Community Day Pokemon 2021
|Pokemon
|Month
|Machop
|January 2021
|Roselia
|February 2021
|Fletchling
|March 2021
|Snivy
|April 2021
|Swablu
|May 2021
|Gible
|June 2021
|Tepig
|July 2021
|Eevee
|August 2021
|Oshawott
|September 2021
|Duskull
|October 2021
|Shinx
|November 2021
That’s everything you need to know about November 2021’s Shinx Community Day. Visit our Pokemon Go home page and follow @TrainerINTEL for the latest news and guides.