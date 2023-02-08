Pokemon Go choose a path: Should you pick Catching, Candy, or Daily Adventure Incense?

The Pokemon Go Lovely Wishes Timed Research quest requires players to choose a path between Catching Pokemon, Using Daily Adventure Incense, or Pokemon Candy… but which is best?

As part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day event, Pokemon Go players will be able to take part in the Lovely Wishes Timed Research quest, which features three branching paths with Frillish encounter rewards.

If you’re unsure which path to choose or you just want to know what rewards are available when you complete them, we’ve rounded up all the details you need below to try and help you make a decision.

Which path should you choose in Pokemon Go Lovely Wishes Timed Research?

Our recommendation for the Lovely Wishes Timed Research quest is to choose the Catching Pokemon path. Leveling up is something that becomes incredibly difficult as you get closer to the Level 50 cap, so the 2x Catch XP bonus from this path will be very useful.

If you’re not bothered about leveling up fast, then our next choice would be the Using Daily Adventure Incense path. The bonus for this path is 2x duration for Daily Adventure Incense, which will increase your chances of finding those Galarian Legendary Birds.

Your final option is the Pokemon Candy path, which has a 2x Catch Candy bonus. This is only worth choosing choice if there are Pokemon spawning during the Valentine’s Day event that you really want to power up or evolve – and you can see them here.

Lovely Wishes Catching Pokemon path explained

If you choose the Catching Pokemon path, you’ll get 2x XP for catching Pokemon during the Valentine’s Day event.

There’s also a unique task that requires you to earn 25,000 XP.

Lovely Wishes Using Daily Adventure Incense path explained

If you choose the Using Daily Adventure Incense path, you’ll get an additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense use during the Valentine’s Day event.

There’s also a unique task that requires you to use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokémon.

Lovely Wishes Pokemon Candy path explained

If you choose the Pokemon Candy path, you’ll get 2x Candy for catching Pokemon during the Valentine’s Day event.

There’s also a unique task that requires you to use 25 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon (which could be difficult if you’re running low on them).

Whichever path you choose, your bonus will last until the end of the Valentine’s Day event on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – so make the most of it!

