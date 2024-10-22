Pokemon Go Morpeko Onesie path: Should you pick Full Belly or Hangry Mode?

Pokemon Go is fully in its Halloween event, bringing spooky challenges, scary new Pokemon, and a terrifying choice to make through the new Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research.

Whether you’re excited about the upcoming raids, the debut of the adorable Mopeko, or are just looking for some new challenges to explore in Pokemon Go, this event is ideal. It introduces a variety of free and paid research tasks for you to explore, though one contains a pretty tricky choice.

Often, players are met with a choice in research tasks, you’re given two paths, and can only choose one. In this case, it’s all about Morpeko’s forms, asking players whether they want to go down the Full Belly or Hangry Mode paths. So, to help you make that decision and see everything you’re getting yourself into, here’s all you need to know about the Pokemon Go Morpeko Onesie path.

Should you choose the Full Belly or Hangry Mode path?

Niantic

For ease of completing the tasks and getting to the Morpeko Onesie, we suggest choosing the Full Belly Mode Path.

Considering you need to catch 25 Pokemon and also use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon, you can complete most of the required tasks at the same time, making it much quicker to complete and get the rewards.

However, it’s worth noting, that the only real difference between the two is the Onesie design and the Use 10 Berries / feed your buddy 10 times challenge. So if you’re not looking to complete the paid research fast, we suggest opting for the Onesie you like best, or the one that suits your style.

Morpeko Onesie Timed Research quest steps

Dexerto / Niantic

Morpeko Onesie step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon: 1x Lure Module

1x Lure Module Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms : Witch Hat Pikachu

: Witch Hat Pikachu Power up Pokemon 5 times: 5x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Morpeko Onesie step 2 of 2

Choose a path: Full Belly Mode or Hangry Mode path

Dexerto / Niantic

Morpeko Onesie: Full Belly Mode (step 2 of 2)

Catch 25 Pokemon: Halloween Costume Froakie

Halloween Costume Froakie Send 25 Gifts to friends: Spiritomb

Spiritomb Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type Pokemon: Sableye

Sableye Catch 8 different species of Pokemon: Halloween Costume Rowlet

Halloween Costume Rowlet Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon: Morpeko

Morpeko Earn 10,800 XP: Spiritomb

Rewards: Morpeko Onesie (Full Belly Mode), 1 Poffin, Morpeko

Dexerto/Niantic

Morpeko Onesie: Hangry Mode (step 2 of 2)

Catch 25 Pokemon: Halloween Costume Froakie

Halloween Costume Froakie Send 25 Gifts to friends: Spiritomb

Spiritomb Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type Pokemon: Sableye

Sableye Catch 8 different species of Pokemon: Halloween Costume Rowlet

Halloween Costume Rowlet Feed your buddy 10 times: Morpeko

Morpeko Earn 10,800 XP: Spiritomb

Rewards: Morpeko Onesie (Hangry Mode), 1 Poffin, Morpeko

So, now you’re well on your way to completing the Morpeko Onesie challenges, be sure to check out the upcoming Spotlight Hours, how to beat Giovanni, or the Shadow Raid schedule for the upcoming month.