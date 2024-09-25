Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Legendary Heroes event is now available to trainers, and it’s brought a new Timed Research quest along with it.

The event focuses on the Sword mascot Zacian and brings its Shiny variant into the game for the first time.

Legendary Heroes takes place from September 26, 2024, to October 1, and it has brought a new Timed Research quest for fans to complete.

Here’s everything we know about the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest, including the tasks to complete and rewards to be earned.

List of Timed Research tasks and rewards

NIANTIC

Thanks to Serebii, here are all the tasks trainers will have to complete.

Step 1 of 1

Catch eight Pokemon – Skwovet Encounter

Rewards: x8 PokeBalls, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

After completing this task, trainers will be faced with the choice between the Shield Path and the Sword Path.

Sword Path

Step 1 of 2

Use eight berries to help catch Pokemon – x1 Incense

Power up Pokemon eight times – Darumaka Encounter

Catch eight Pokemon – x8 Great Balls

Rewards: x8 Poke Balls, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Explore 3km – x8 Razz Berry

Use an Incense – Deino Encounter

Catch eight Pokemon – x8 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Rufflet Encounter, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

Shield Path

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Step 1 of 2

Use eight Berries to help catch Pokemon – x1 Incense

Power up Pokemon eight times – Galarian Ponyta Encounter

Catch eight Pokemon – x8 Great Balls

Rewards: Eight Poke Balls, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Explore 3km – x8 Razz Berry

Use an Incense – Larvitar Encounter

Catch eight Pokemon – x8 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Vullaby Encounter, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

How to access Legendary Heroes Timed Research

Those looking to take part in this research will simply have to open Pokemon Go between September 26 at 10 am and October 1 at 8 pm local time.

The research is free, but being that it’s timed, trainers will have to complete all tasks and redeem the awards before the end of the event.

That’s everything you need to know about the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. For more help deciding which path to choose, check out our article.