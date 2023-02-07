Pokemon GO players are preparing for Valentine’s day Timed Research Lovely Wishes. Here is everything to know about the Timed Research tasks and rewards for the event.

Pokemon Go players are preparing for a special celebration during the Valentine’s Day event. Alongside several featured encounters, players will finally be able to encounter Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids, as well as find Shiny Frillish and Tapu Lele.

The Valentine’s Day event is set to take place from February 8, 2023, through February 14, 2023. The event will also offer bonuses including x2 Stardust from opening Gifts and a two-hour duration for active Lure Modules. Additionally, the Timed Research, Lovely Wishes, will provide players the chance to collect rewards for completed tasks for a limited time.

Below is everything you need to know about the Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go, and what the rewards for completion will be.

Pokemon Go Lovely Wishes Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

The first thing to note about the Lovely Research Timed Research is that it branches into three separate paths. One path grants extra CP for catching Pokemon, another offers extra Candy for catching Pokemon, and the last offers an extended duration for the Adventure Incense. Players who complete either branch will receive rewards and the chance to encounter Frillish.

Below are all the tasks and rewards for the Lovely Wishes Pokemon Go Timed Research challenge:

Lovely Wishes Timed Research – Pokemon Catch bonus

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – x15 Poke Balls

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – x10 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x500 Stardust, 500 XP, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – Female Frillish Encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Male Frillish encounter

Catch 8 different Pokemon – Female Frillish encounter

Earn 25,000 XP – Male Frillish encounter

Sent 25 Gifts to friends – Female Frillish Encounter

Rewards: Frillish encounter, x1 Lucky Egg

Pokemon Go players who choose this branch will also receive x2 XP for catching Pokemon for the duration of the Valentine’s Day event.

Lovely Wishes Timed Research – Daily Adventure Incense bonus

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – x15 Poke Balls

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – x10 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x500 Stardust, 500 XP, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – Female Frillish Encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Male Frillish encounter

Catch 8 different Pokemon – Female Frillish encounter

Earn 25,000 XP – Male Frillish encounter

Sent 25 Gifts to friends – Female Frillish Encounter

Rewards: Frillish encounter, x10 Golden Razz Berries, x25 Ultra Balls

Pokemon Go players who choose this branch will get an additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense duration during the Valentine’s Day event.

Lovely Wishes Timed Research – Pokemon Candy bonus

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – x15 Poke Balls

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – x10 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x500 Stardust, 500 XP, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – Female Frillish Encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Male Frillish encounter

Catch 8 different Pokemon – Female Frillish encounter

Earn 25,000 XP – Male Frillish encounter

Sent 25 Gifts to friends – Female Frillish Encounter

Rewards: Frillish encounter, x1 Lure Module

Pokemon Go players who choose this route will gain x2 Candy for catching Pokemon throughout the duration of the Valentine’s Day event.

