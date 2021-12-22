Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl update 1.1.3 early patch notes

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl update 1.1.3 has dropped on December 21, and is now available for download on all Nintendo Switch consoles. If you’re looking for a list of all the changes, we’ve got you covered with the patch notes from the latest update to the popular remakes.

Three weeks on from the 1.1.2 update, Nintendo has shipped a small patch to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl just before Christmas.

The December 21 update, numbered update 1.1.3, has some pretty inconclusive patch notes from Nintendo officially. However, players are slowly uncovering the full list of changes ⁠— and that includes us here at Dexerto.

What’s changed in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl update 1.1.3?

The 3GB update 1.1.3 for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl doesn’t have the most comprehensive list of changes: Nintendo has simply told trainers they have “fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.” However, exactly what issues are being uncovered by trainers.

Pokemon’s official Japanese website lists a longer list of changes. This includes increasing the number of people who can play in the Union Room, although this exact change will be properly shipped at a later date.

The Global Wonder Station is also nearing completion, with players soon being able to pass the NPC in Jubilife City and access Wonder Trades for the first time in the remake.

Players have noted Nintendo has changed the “repel wearing off” text in-game, now mentioning the effect expiring. Game8 also uncovered a glitch players could use to encounter Shaymin early on Route 224 has been patched out.

We will confirm this info as soon as possible.

To update your game, press + on the application while on your Nintendo Switch home page. You’ll have to then check for a Software Update, and it should start installing.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl update 1.1.3 patch notes

Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

These notes are currently being updated.

For more Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl content, be sure to check our guides below.

