Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 1.1.2 update: Duplicate glitch, more

The latest Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl update, 1.1.2, is now available to download on all Nintendo Switch consoles. If you’re looking for patch notes, you’ve come to the right place: here’s everything we know about the latest changes to the popular Diamond & Pearl remakes.

The patch was first announced on Wednesday, December 2, and was shipped live onto all Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl versions soon after.

While Nintendo’s official notes are rather barebones, Dexerto has been able to confirm the 1.1.2 update has removed the popular Diamond & Pearl duplication glitch that players have been eagerly using these past few days.

Trainers have been able to copy batches of Pokemon — and therefore rare items — thanks to the bug. This could be done in batches of up to 32 ‘mons, so trainers were quickly filling out their Master Balls and Rare Candies.

Nintendo has now moved to stamp out that specific copy-paste exploit.

That isn’t the only change Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s latest update has added to the game, however. Nintendo has also fixed the notorious stuck-glitch, where players would be “unable to progress the game under circumstances,” and therefore soft-locked from progressing.

To update your Pokemon games, press + on the application then check for a Software Update. If you want to keep duplicating, pause the update!

Nintendo has yet to provide any major details on the patch notes, but Dexerto is piecing together changes in-game. Additional news on updates & bug fixes are courtesy of Game8.co and Serebii.net, who are also digging for clues.

The official patch notes — as simple as they are — come courtesy of Nintendo.

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 1.1.2 patch notes

Fixed some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

These patch notes are being updated!

Here’s a number of guides you might find useful:

