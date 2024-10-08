TFT patch 14.20 notes: Let ’em Cook reworked, massive QoL changes, Eldritch buffs & more

TFT patch 14.20 notes: Let ’em Cook reworked, massive QoL changes, Eldritch buffs & moreRiot Games
TFT patch 14.20 is coming bundled with quality of life changes players have been waiting years for, with some small yet meaningful changes coming to the way the game is played. That said, a ton of traits, units, augments, and charms are getting changed as well.
TFT set 12 has been generally well received, with the addition of charms really mixing up gameplay and adding some new elements. However, that doesn’t mean the devs have stopped working on older systems that have been in need of change for a while.
The biggest of patch 14.20’s changes is that starring up is now instant, meaning that players won’t get cut off from getting that big 3 star unit in the field because they had to wait for the animation to play.
Here are the full TFT patch 14.20 notes:
Full TFT patch 14.20 notes
Systems
- The unit star-up/combine ceremony is now instant
- When looking for the strongest champion, if two champions are the same character and have the same number of items, the higher star copy will always be registered as the strongest copy
Let ’em Cook
- Let ’em Cook has been entirely removed and replaced with Make ’em Cook
- Make ‘Em Cook: Start with a Spatula and a Frying Pan. Reforgers won’t drop. Ever.
Traits
- Arcana: High Arcana Hecarim AD%: 10/25/50/80% >>> 10/25/45/70%
- Arcana: High Arcana Tahm Kench HP: 20/40/75/125 >>> 20/40/65/110
- Arcana: High Arcana Xerath True Damage: 2/3/5/8% >>> 2/2.5/4.5/7%
- Bastion: Base Armor & MR: 15/40/75/140 >>> 15/45/100/200
- Eldritch: AP Per Star Level: 12% >>> 10%
- Eldritch (3): Stage scaling HP multiplier: 1/1.05/1.1/1.4/1.5x >>> 1.1/1.2/1.35/1.5/1.75x
- Eldritch (5): Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.7/0.9/1.25/1.6/1.75x >>> 0.7/0.95/1.4/2/2.5x
- Eldritch (7): Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.3/1.45x >>> 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.4/1.6x
- Faerie: Bonus HP: 200/400/600/900 >>> 150/350/650/900
- Faerie: Crown Damage Amp: 30/45/50/60% >>> 30/45/55/66%
- Faerie: Queenguard’s Armor Heal/Shielding Amp: 25% >>> 20%
- Faerie: Queenguard’s Armor Healing from Queen: 12% >>>5%
- Faerie: Queenguard’s Armor HP: 250 >>> 400
- Faerie (9): Radiant Armor Heal/Shielding Amp: 60% >>> 50%
- Faerie (9): Radiant Armor Healing from Queen: 25% >>> 20%
- Faerie (9): Radiant Armor HP: 1000 >>> 1500
- Honeymancy (5): Damage Amp per Bee: 8% >>> 9%
- Hunter (4): AD: 40/70 >>> 45/75
- Mage: AP Multiplier: 75/90/110/200% >>> 85/100/125/200%
- Multistriker (3): Proc Chance: 30% >>> 25%
- Portal: Base Standard Attack Speed: 20/25/30/55% >>> 20/30/40/55%
- Portal: Base Poro Snack Heal: 7/8/9/15% >>> 7/9/11/15%
- Preserver: HP Regen: 2/4/6/9% >>> 2/3.5/5/7.5%
- Preserver: Mana Regen: 3/5/7/11% >>> 3/4.5/6/9%
- Pyro (2): Base AS: 10% >>> 5%
- Scholar (4): Piece AP: 15 >>> 20
- Shapeshifter: Bonus HP: 10/16/24/30% >>> 10/18/27/33%
- Sugarcraft: Base AD/AP: 20/30/35 >>> 22/33/36
- Sugarcraft (2): Sugar Multiplier: 2 >>> 3
- Vanguard (4): Piece Shield Amount: 30% >>> 35%
- Vanguard (6): Piece Damage Reduction (DR) while shielded: 15% >>> 20%
- Warrior (6): Piece DR: 20% >>> 15%
- Witchcraft (2): HP Reduction: 150 >>> 120
- Witchcraft (4): %HP Poison: 4% >>> 6%
Tier 1 Units
- Ashe: Mana buff: 50/100 >>> 50/90
- Blitzcrank: Shield Duration: 6 >>> 4 sec
- Elise: Spell Heal: 160/190/230/270 >>> 190/220/250/280
- Jayce: Spell AD%: 425/425/475/475% >>> 450/450/500/500%
- Lillia: Spell Heal: 220/260/320 >>> 250/290/330
- Nomsy: AD: 46 >>> 48
- Nomsy: Dragon Upgrade Spell AD%: 555% >>> 600%
- Poppy: Shield Duration: 3 >>> 4 sec
- Seraphine: Spell Falloff Percent: 35% >>> 30%
- Twitch: Spell Falloff Percent: 10% >>> 20%
- Warwick: Spell AD%: 60/60/65% >>> 60/60/60%
- Warwick: Spell Heal: 15/20/30 >>> 18/20/30
- Zoe: Spell Damage: 125/190/285/380 >>> 135/205/305/405
- Zoe: Spell missile now retargets to the nearest living enemy if its target dies while it’s inflight
Tier 2 Units
- Ahri: Spell Orb Damage: 200/300/460/620 >>> 220/330/500/670
- Akali: Mana: 10/70 >>> 0/60
- Galio: Spell Flat Damage Reduced: 20/25/30/35 >>> 25/30/40/50
- Kog’Maw: AD: 55 >>> 53
- Kog’Maw: Mana: 15/75 >>> 20/70
- Kog’Maw: Spell AD%: 280/280/280% >>> 300/300/300%
- Nilah: Shield & AS Duration: 3 >>> 4 sec
- Rumble: Spell Damage Reduction: 30/30/35% >>> 35/35/35%
- Syndra: Spell Damage: 230/345/520/750 >>> 250/375/565/755
- Syndra: AOE Damage: 115/170/250/375 >>> 125/185/280/375
Tier 3 Units
- Hecarim: AD: 60 >>> 55
- Hecarim: Cleave AD%: 125/125/130% >>> 130/130/135%
- Hwei: Base Spell Damage: 130/200/320 >>> 150/225/350
- Jinx: AD: 50 >>> 52
- Mordekaiser: Spell Shield: 300/350/400 >>> 350/400/450
- Mordekaiser: Shield Duration: 2 >>> 3 sec
- Mordekaiser: Damage Amp per cast: 12% >>> 10%
- Neeko: Mana: 50/125 >>> 40/110
- Shen: Spell Damage Reduction Duration: 3 >>> 4 sec
- Veigar: Spell Damage: 240/330/475 >>> 260/340/460
- Vex: Spell Shield: 380/430/480 >>> 420/450/480
- Wukong: Spell Shield: 380/460/550 >>> 380/480/580
Tier 4 Units
- Fiora: AD: 75 >>> 72
- Gwen: Spell Base Damage: 95/145/430 >>> 90/135/430
- Nasus: Spell HP Steal: 300/480/5000 >>> 350/500/5000
- Varus: 55 >>> 52
Tier 5 Units
- Briar: Ravenous Bonus per Missing HP: 0.8% >>> 0.7% (Unchanged in Hyperroll)
- Camille: Hookshot & Ability AD%: 165/165/800% >>> 180/180/800%
- Milio: Spell Damage: 333/500/1000 >>> 333/555/1000
- Milio: Chance for Gifts:1/1/100% >>> 1/3/100%
- Norra & Yuumi: Yuumi Base Heal: 150/225/3000 >>> 120/240/3000
- Norra & Yuumi: Yuumi AP Granted: 3/5/200 >>> 3/6/200
- Norra & Yuumi: Yuumi AD Granted: 4/6/200 >>> 3/6/200
- Smolder: Armor & MR: 50 >>> 65
Items
- Blue Buff Damage Amp on Kill: 8% >>> 5%
- Bramble Vest Armor: 55 >>> 65
- Crownguard AP After Shield Break: 35 >>> 25
- Dragon’s Claw MR: 65 >>> 75
- Red Buff Damage Amp: 6% >>> 3%
- Unstable Treasure Chest items are now thrown to the Highest % Health allies instead of the closest to the holder
Charms
- [NEW] Combat Mastery (Stage 3 & 4-2g) Next Combat: Gain 1 XP for each enemy your team kills.
- [NEW] Golden Armor (Stage 4+-1g) Your units gain 50 HP for every 10g you have for 1 round.
- [NEW] Scope Expansion (Stage 4+-1g) Next Combat: Your units in the back two rows gain 2 range.
- Barrier: Gold Cost: 6 >>> 5
- (Ascendant) Judgment: Gold Cost: 2 >>> 0
- (Ascendant) The Chariot: Gold Cost: 3 >>> 2
- (Ascendant) The Moon: Gold Cost: 2 >>> 4
Augments
- Precise Planning: Unit Threshold: 3 >>> 4
- Precise Planning: Gold Gained: 3 >>> 2
- Risky Moves: Gold Gained: 33 >>> 30
- Avenge the Fallen: Stats Gained: 30 >>> 28
- Blaster Crest no longer grants a Tristana
- Chrono Crest no longer grants a Zilean
- Faerie Crest no longer grants a Tristana
- Frost Crest no longer grants a Zilean
- Honeymancy Crest no longer grants a Nunu
- Multistriker Crest no longer grants a Kassadin
- Portal Crest no longer grants a Kassadin
- Prizefighter: Turns for items: 4 >>> 5
- Pyro Crest no longer grants an Akali
- School Mascot (Eldritch): AP Gained: 30% >>> 10%
- Support Golem I has been removed
- All Golems Base HP: 550 >>> 600
- All Golems Armor & MR: 35 >>> 40
- Support Golem II: Number of Support Items: 2 >>> 1
- Unleash the Beast: Attack Speed Gained: 45% >>> 35%
- Winter is Coming (Frost): HP Ratio: 130% >>> 100%
- Witchcraft Crest no longer grants a Cassiopeia
- Worth the Wait I: Initial copies: 1 >>> 3
- Blaster Crown Item: Spear of Shojin >>> Tear of the Goddess
- Blossoming Lotus: Crit gained per interval: 12% >>> 15%
- Chrono Crown Item: Archangel’s Staff >>> Needlessly Large Rod
- Frost Crown Champion: Swain >>> Zilean
- Frost Crown Item: Protector’s Vow >>> Chain Vest
- Hard Commit Unit Granted: After each carousel >>> At the start of each stage
- Honeymancy Crown Item: Gargoyle Stoneplate >>> Chain Vest
- Living Forge: Turns per Artifact: 8 >>> 9
- Multistriker Crown Item: Quicksilver >>> Sparring Gloves
- Portal Crown Item: Spear of Shojin >>> Tear of the Goddess
- Pyro Crown Item: Infinity Edge >>> BF Sword
- Tiniest Titan+: Gold Gained: 8 >>> 15
- Upward Mobility: HP Gained: 3 >>> 2
- What The Forge: HP Per Artifact: 110 >>> 60
- Worth the Wait II total copies of units granted throughout the game: 8 >>> Infinity (ok it’s 99)