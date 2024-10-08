TFT patch 14.20 notes: Let ’em Cook reworked, massive QoL changes, Eldritch buffs & more

TFT patch 14.20 is coming bundled with quality of life changes players have been waiting years for, with some small yet meaningful changes coming to the way the game is played. That said, a ton of traits, units, augments, and charms are getting changed as well.

TFT set 12 has been generally well received, with the addition of charms really mixing up gameplay and adding some new elements. However, that doesn’t mean the devs have stopped working on older systems that have been in need of change for a while.

The biggest of patch 14.20’s changes is that starring up is now instant, meaning that players won’t get cut off from getting that big 3 star unit in the field because they had to wait for the animation to play.

Here are the full TFT patch 14.20 notes:

Full TFT patch 14.20 notes

Systems

The unit star-up/combine ceremony is now instant

When looking for the strongest champion, if two champions are the same character and have the same number of items, the higher star copy will always be registered as the strongest copy

Let ’em Cook

Let 'em Cook has been entirely removed and replaced with Make 'em Cook
Make 'Em Cook: Start with a Spatula and a Frying Pan. Reforgers won't drop. Ever.

has been entirely removed and replaced with Make ’em Cook

Traits

Arcana: High Arcana Hecarim AD%: 10/25/50/80% >>> 10/25/45/70%

Tier 1 Units

Ashe: Mana buff: 50/100 >>> 50/90

Tier 2 Units

Ahri: Spell Orb Damage: 200/300/460/620 >>> 220/330/500/670

Tier 3 Units

Hecarim: AD: 60 >>> 55

Tier 4 Units

Fiora: AD: 75 >>> 72

Spell HP Steal: 300/480/5000 >>> 350/500/5000 Varus: 55 >>> 52

Tier 5 Units

Briar: Ravenous Bonus per Missing HP: 0.8% >>> 0.7% (Unchanged in Hyperroll)

Yuumi AD Granted: 4/6/200 >>> 3/6/200 Smolder: Armor & MR: 50 >>> 65

Items

Blue Buff Damage Amp on Kill: 8% >>> 5%

Damage Amp: 6% >>> 3% Unstable Treasure Chest items are now thrown to the Highest % Health allies instead of the closest to the holder

Charms

[NEW] Combat Mastery (Stage 3 & 4-2g) Next Combat: Gain 1 XP for each enemy your team kills.

[NEW] Scope Expansion (Stage 4+-1g) Next Combat: Your units in the back two rows gain 2 range.

Gold Cost: 3 >>> 2 (Ascendant) The Moon: Gold Cost: 2 >>> 4

Augments