LoL devs rush out update following huge balance changes in patch 14.19

League of Legends developers have announced they are introducing a micro-patch to the MOBA following the massive changes made to the game in its 14.19 update.

Riot’s massively popular MOBA League of Legends has undergone some of the biggest changes ever. Patch 14.19 saw a major shake-up to the game once more, as the developers took a swing at almost every item, significantly reducing their gold efficiency. This resulted in longer team fights and extended battles whilst also changing the power level of each champion.

With such huge changes to the systems of the MOBA, it’s no surprise that the game was going to see its balance drastically shift. Riot is looking to make these larger changes as we head toward the preseason for 2025, with patch 14.19 being just one of them.

However, some champions benefitted a little too much from the changes, while others were hit far too hard. The developers have released an emergency B patch to give those struggling a bit of love.

Lead gameplay designer Riot Phroxzon has come forward to explain to the players about a micropatch that will soon arrive. These changes should arrive shortly and are only for champions who are considered “heavy outliers” by the developers.

Corki, K’sante, and Tristana are all getting buffs with the micro-patch, while Amumu is going to be a bit sadder after another nerf. Corki and Tristana have been nerfed multiple times over previous patches, with the latter currently having an issue that results in one of her abilities not matching her range.

K’sante, on the other hand, received a rework in Patch 14.19, which has placed him far below where the devs would like him. He’ll be getting a bit of a touch-up to keep him in line with the rest of the cast.

LoL patch 14.19B notes

Amumu

Nerfs coming soon

Corki

Buffs coming soon

K’sante

Buffs coming soon

Tristana

Buffs coming soon

Phroxzon has mentioned that the player base still needs to do a lot of build optimization, so they’re waiting a bit longer before making more sweeping changes to the game.